If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping your home in a festive state, depending on the time of year, will always bring a smile to people’s faces. When it’s time to put up holiday decorations, most people feel that cheer and love the surroundings. Who doesn’t love to make their home look like it’s ready for the season? One of the most common items to see towards the end of a year is to a hanging wreath. Whether you have an artificial or real one, they add a slice of sentimentality for the season to any home. Authentic ones also have a wonderful smell that brings earthiness wherever they are placed. In order to properly display the wreath, you likely need a wreath hanger. This is a little hook that can hang from doors and windows to keep the wreath straight and hanging. It comes in many different sizes and can be made from different materials. We’ve picked out our favorite ones to give you an idea of what’s out there. Here are our picks for the best wreath hangers.

Pick the color you like the most

Image source: Amazon

With nine different options, you’ll be able to match your holiday decorations better with the Haute Décor Adapt Adjustable Length Wreath Hanger. This will hang any size wreath up to 1.8″ thick. This has a special slide mechanism that allows for easy adjustments. You can choose between antique brass, brushed copper, brushed nickel, green, matte black, matte brown, oil rubbed bronze, red, or white. It extends from 16.5″ to 25″ in height and it is made from all-season metal. It can hold a wreath up to 20 pounds. It requires 0.1″ of clearance at the top of the door in order to function properly. The soft pads on the back protect it from scratching your door.

Key Features:

Special slide mechanism for adjustments

Comes in nine different colors

Requires 0.1″ of clearance at the top of a door

Haute Decor Adapt Adjustable Length Wreath Hanger - Antique Brass - Holds up to 20 lbs. Price:$9.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep some money in your wallet

Image source: Amazon

Doing the job with no frills, the Sattiyrch 12″ Wreath Hanger will work for you. You can choose between a single, double, or pack of four hangers and they come in either black or white. Made from high quality steel, the surface treatment is very smooth and clean. It’s lightweight and perfectly thin while being able to hold up to 10 pounds. It is durable and won’t snap or break easily. Measuring 12″ x 2″ x 1″, it is suitable for most doors. This is the perfect hanger for most holiday wreaths.

Key Features:

Comes in a single, double, or pack of four

Surface treatment is very smooth

Durable and won’t snap

Sattiyrch 12" Wreath Hanger for Front Door Christmas Decoration Metal Over The Door Single Hook… Price:$6.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find the right fit

Image source: Amazon

If you have the HEYHOUSE Wreath Hanger, you’ll be able to fix it up perfectly. Depending on how you want a wreath to hang on a door, you can move it from 14.9″ to 25″ in height. This will allow you some flexibility when it comes to how it’ll look on a door. This is metal and heavy duty, as it can hold up to 20 pounds. It is made from smooth, galvanized metal surface on the outside and there’s a soft, padded foam on the hook to protect your surfaces. This works on a metal door, glass door, wood door, storm door, and more.

Key Features:

Can hold up to 20 pounds

Moves from 14.9″ to 25″

Soft, padded foam on the hook

Wreath Hanger,Adjustable Wreath Hanger for Front Door from 14.9-25",20 lbs Larger Door Wreath H… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use inside or outside of the home

Image source: Amazon

Providing you with a lot of options, the Anapoliz Wreath Hooks come in a pack of two. You can choose between black or white and these measure 12″ in height. These are made to hold wreaths but also can hold coats, towels, ornaments and other items. There are no screws needed to set it up. The elegant design matches any decorations and the ultra thin construction means it’ll work on practically any door.

Key Features:

Comes in a pack of two

Can hold coats, towels, ornaments, wreaths

No screws needed

Anapoliz Wreath Hooks Door Hanger for Bathroom Bedroom, Coats, Towels Metal Home Display Holida… Price:$8.85 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Decorate your windows

Image source: Amazon

Thanks to the suction cups, the VIS’V Wreath Hanger allows you to hang wreaths all around your home. The two-pack of wreath hangers have suction cups that allow them to be stuck to glass surfaces. Made from high strength, clear plastic, PET material with high-security locking technology, these can hold up to 22 pounds each. All you need to do is press and lock them on the surface to get them to stay. You can reuse these after cleaning them.

Key Features:

Two-pack of wreath hangers

Can hold up to 22 pounds each

Locks them on the surface

VIS'V Wreath Hanger, Large Clear Reusable Heavy Duty Wreath Hanger Suction Cup with Wipes 22 LB… Price:$6.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now