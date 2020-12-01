If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Few automakers enjoy the synonymous association with performance quite like Porsche. The name immediately brings to mind elegant yet powerful vehicles that balance the thrill of precision driving with carefully considered German design and craftsmanship. With a rich heritage in racing and an unyielding commitment to performance, the Stuttgart-based automaker is once again bringing its best to the table with its new all-electric vehicle.

The Porsche Taycan is unlike any other EV on the market today. Porsche packed all of its track-inspired power and soul into the sleek vehicle while seamlessly integrating new technology throughout it, too. Here are all the tech specs you need to know in the all-electric Porsche Taycan.

What powers this Porsche will blow you away

The logical place to start with any Porsche is power, and the Taycan delivers as beautifully as its fuel-powered forebears. The Taycan Turbo S packs up to 750 HP and reaches 60 mph in an astounding 2.6 seconds. Two Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors — one installed on each axle — efficiently fluctuate between driving modes to deliver a dynamic, all-wheel-drive sports car experience. And then there’s shifting —something entirely new for the electric vehicle market. Ever committed to delivering a driving experience that lives up to its name, Porsche’s Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor system is paired with a two-speed transmission — a first for an electric vehicle. The automatic shifting consolidates power density while maintaining maximum efficiency — plus it improves driving dynamics and simply put, makes the car a whole lot of fun to drive.

Where does all that power come from? Porsche outfitted the Taycan Turbo S with a beastly 800-volt technology-based battery — compare that to the industry standard 400-volt. Not only does this beefed-up battery deliver signature Porsche performance, but it also reduces overall weight to improve handling.

What goes fast, must of course slow down, and the brakes on the Taycan also pack innovative features. Electric vehicles often use regenerative braking, where energy is recovered and used to recharge the car’s battery. The Porsche Recuperation Management captures up to 90% of braking energy in normal driving by only enabling mechanical braking when extra aggressive braking is needed. Porsche estimates that during normal driving, up to one-third of the car’s range can be recovered from braking.

Take a look around the car of the future

While the Taycan is fitted with cutting edge technology, Porsche kept its design heritage alive in the car’s exterior lines while creating a form that is wholly its own. A dramatic, scooping front end gives way to a sloping rear that Porsche designers call a “flyline,” which is a recurring design feature across all Porsche models. Some of the most striking features of the exterior lie in the details.

The Taycan features sculpted lines throughout, especially on the sides. These proportions are so stunning that the designers didn’t want door handles interrupting the shape. So, they did away with them. Well, almost — the door handles on the Taycan lie flush with the doors until they elegantly rise out from the door when prompted.

Along the rear of the car, Porsche fitted the Taycan with an Active Aerodynamics system. This means at various speeds a spoiler will automatically rise for improved driving performance and efficiency. To cut down on turbulence, vertical air curtains near the front of the wheels guide air over the wheels for an even smoother ride.

A cockpit you won’t want to get out of

Similar to the looks and performance of the Taycan, the car’s interior is a practice in combining carefully considered ergonomics with refined design. An optional panoramic fixed glass roof floods the interior with natural light that Porsche likens to a greenhouse feel. Meanwhile, the driver’s seat features a deep, race-like feel Porsche fans will love, with 18-available points of adjustability.

To create a sleek user experience, the Taycan interior is almost entirely void of physical buttons, opting instead for digital controls. A 16.8 inch curved display provides drivers all the information and controls they need in an intuitive layout that is carefully designed to be distraction-free. Thanks to Porsche voice control, a quick “Hey Porsche” means you won’t even need to take your hands off the wheel to configure navigation, climate control settings, change the song via built-in Apple Music, or make a call on a connected device. That creates an uninterrupted driving experience. And one that, if you’re lucky enough to find yourself in a Taycan, you’ll look forward to every time you get behind the wheel.

“Hey Porsche, let’s take the scenic route home.”

