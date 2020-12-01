If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever the weather is a little colder, most people will gravitate to one type of food to warm them up: soup. Soup is the kind of versatile dish that can provide you with so much. You can have a cup of soup for just a little accent to your meal or you can have a huge bowl of it to actually serve as a meal. There are many types of soups and a lot of them are said to have healing capabilities (looking at you chicken noodle). Depending on the kind of soup, you can serve it in a different vessel. If you’re making a soup that could enjoy some melty cheese on top or in it, like French onion soup, serving it in a soup crock makes a lot of sense. That’s because this is strong enough to go in the oven and has a handle, making it easy to hold and grab. We’ve taken a look at different kinds of soup crocks for you and have picked our favorites below. Grab any of them and warm up in the comfort of a cup of soup.

Find the bowl to match your kitchenware

You’ll love being able to eat soup out of the KooK Soup Crocks with Handles. That’s because this set of four can hold up to 22 ounces of soups or chilis. You can pick between red, white, blue, or yellow, allowing you to best match the rest of your plates and bowls. They are made from strong, quality ceramic, meaning these are built to last. They are generously portioned for you and your family. The handles on the bowls provide you with the ability to easily serve your dish, even if it’s extremely hot. Cleaning them is extremely easy, as you can put them in the dishwasher.

Key Features:

Holds up to 22 ounces of soups or chilis

Made from quality ceramic

Comes in four different colors

Ideal for appetizers

Get the most out of a soup appetizer with the Crestware Porcelain Ceramic Onion Soup Crock Bowl. This is a set of four, 10-ounce crocks that are perfect for the beginning of your meal. They are both oven- and microwave-safe, so you can cook them quickly or melt the cheese on top of them without a problem. Toss them in the dishwasher when you’re done. These are the kind that you’ve seen in restaurants with the brown and beige tone and a narrow rib body.

Key Features:

Set of four, 10-ounce crocks

Both oven- and microwave-safe

Brown and beige tone

Store these easily

We all don’t have hundreds of cabinets to use. I mean, nobody really has hundreds of cabinets, but for those who need to save space, check out the LE TAUCI French Onion Soup Bowls with Handles. These are stackable bowls that cozy up comfortably in the cabinets. The glazed ceramic is resistant to odors and stains. These hold 15 ounces of soups and stews and are great for miniature chicken pot pie or shepherd’s pie. The handle has been upgraded from previous versions, so they no longer leave water. The bowls can tolerate temperatures up to 482°F.

Key Features:

Glazed ceramic is resistant to odors and stains

Holds 15 ounces of soups and stews

Highly stackable

Get a set that won’t break

The Chefcaptain Stoneware French Onion Soup Crock Chili Bowls with Handles is a great pick. These are specially designed for baking, broiling, serving and enjoying French onion soup. The set of four holds 16 ounces each and is made from high-grade ceramic with a scratch-free glaze. This resists staining, odors, and cracking while the sturdy handles allow you to pick them up and out of the oven and broiler with ease. These can go in the fridge, freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher.

Key Features:

Resists staining, odors, and cracking

Holds 16 ounces each

Specially designed for baking and broiling

Serve a hefty portion

Your guests won’t go hungry when you serve them soup in the DOWAN Soup Bowls with Handles. This set of four can hold 24 ounces of liquid each, making them perfect for French onion soup, stew, chili, oatmeal, pasta, cereals, lobster bisque, side dishes, or ice cream. They come in three different colors and they are not very heavy, weighing only 0.52kg. Made from lead-free ceramic, they won’t wear easily. You can put them in the dishwasher, freezer, fridge, oven, or microwave.

Key Features:

Hold 24 ounces of liquid

Come in three different colors

Made from lead-free ceramic

