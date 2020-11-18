If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s new M1 processor makes Intel’s desktop and laptop processors look ancient, but there are currently only three Mac models that come with Apple Silicon.

One is the MacBook Air, which starts at $999 and outclasses Windows laptops that cost three times that much.

The other M1 laptop is the even more powerful MacBook Pro, which just got its first-ever discount thanks to a special sale at Amazon.

Mac news usually doesn’t generate quite as much buzz as iPhone news. Okay fine, that’s a massive understatement because Mac news doesn’t even register on the radar compared to any news related to new iPhone models. This month was the exception to the rule, however, because Apple’s unveiled the first Mac computers ever to be powered by Apple Silicon.

Just as Apple’s A-series processors are light years ahead of Qualcomm and other mobile chipmakers, so too are Apple’s new M-series chipsets compared to rival offerings from Intel and AMD. The M1 chip obliterates the competition in terms of power, performance, efficiency, design, and every other metric that matters. Apple fans who want to see for themselves currently have three Mac options that are powered by the M1: The new Mac mini, the new MacBook Air, and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Now, one of Apple’s hot new M1-powered computers just got its first discount ever.

Head over to Amazon and you can score a $50 discount on the 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s dominating M1 chipset. It’s not a huge discount by any means, but $50 is $50 — especially with Black Friday 2020 right around the corner. There’s no telling how long this discount will last and delivery estimates are already slipping, so grab one now before it’s too late.

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (La… Price:$1,249.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the highlights from the Amazon listing:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Active cooling system sustains incredible performance

13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail

FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for clearer, sharper video calls

