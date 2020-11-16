If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Why wouldn’t you want to get your shopping out of the way early? Having to sit and worry that something may not arrive on time in order for someone to open it is a terrible feeling. We’ve all had or seen someone who had to open a box containing a picture of what the present is because the actual gift didn’t arrive in time (and if you haven’t, you can imagine how awkward it is). But save yourself the stress and the possible humiliation of having that arise by actually taking care of your shopping ahead of time. HP has some of the best deals of the season available right now.

With the HP Guide to Gift Giving, you’ll be able to find gifts for almost anyone on your list. There are featured gifts, premium ones, perfect options for families, fantastic deals for those on a budget, stocking stuffers, gifts for creators and gamers, and more. Plus, this is running all through the holiday season and the deals are constantly being updated. You’re definitely going to want to hit refresh to make sure you nail the best price.

As for devices, we’ll start by telling you about how user-friendly the HP Pavilion All-in-One -27-d0255xt is. This is a computer for the entire family, as it can handle all kinds of tasks. Take care of your work presentations, edit music, watch or cut videos, and do so much more right from one machine. It has a slim design and a modern look, while it is also touch optional, if you want to unlock more possibilities. Running on a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, it has the capabilities for whatever you need. Enjoy a $100 discount by snagging this for only $899.99!

If you’re looking to save some money and still nail your gift-giving, check out the HP Laptop – 17z-ca200. For only $469.99, this offers a 17.3″ diagonal HD+ display that boosts whatever is on your screen. Featuring an AMD Athlon™ Silver processor and AMD Radeon™ graphics, this has the power and visuals to enhance any watching experience. It comes with 8 GB of memory and 2 TB of HDD storage, allowing you to use this for work or pleasure. Plus, it’s a sharp-looking machine, as the brushed keyboard and color-matched hinge will make the gift recipient extremely happy.

For arguably the best deal on the entire site, you should take a look at the HP ProDesk 400 G5 Mini Desktop PC – Customizable. This starts at just $407.04, which is a massive savings of $440.96! Of course, you can customize it and configure it however would best fit your needs, but it comes with the Windows 10 Pro operating system and an Intel® Celeron® G4930T processor. You’ll get 4 GB of memory and 500 GB 7200 RPM SATA 2.5″ hard drive for internal storage. There are many ways to upgrade this device and they are easily laid out for you. This allows you to work more in tighter spaces and even bring your computer with you.

There are all kinds of gifts and deals available to you and your loved ones this holiday season. Whether you’re looking for complete setup overhauls or just a few accessories to make working from home easier, HP has you covered. Continue to check back and see what new deals may pop up, all before Black Friday. Finish your shopping early with the help of HP.

