If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for the perfect streaming media player to give as a gift or to use in your own home, your search is now over.

The Roku Premiere is a best-selling model that supports 4K and HDR, and it’s on sale ahead of Black Friday 2020 for just $29 at Amazon!

There isn’t a streaming media player with 4K support on the planet that costs less than the Roku Premiere right now.

The Roku Express HD is one of the most popular streaming media players Roku has ever released, and it’s pretty easy to see why. It might not support Ultra HD or even Full HD content, but head over to Amazon and you’ll see that it only costs $29.99. How can you go wrong with a Roku device that only costs $29.99?!

We’ll tell you how — you can get an even better model right now for $0.99 less!

With more than 28,000 5-star reviews, the Roku Premiere is an incredible value that has no equal among Amazon’s Fire TV lineup. If you want 4K and HDR support in a Fire TV device, you’re paying a minimum of $29.99 for the Fire TV Stick 4K. The Roku Premiere, meanwhile, costs just $39.But if you thought that was a crazy value, just wait until you get a load of the early Black Friday deal available right now from Amazon. Hurry and pick up a Roku Premiere today, and you’ll only pay $29!

Roku Premiere – $29

New! Peacock is now streaming on all Roku devices

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Tons of power, tons of fun: Snappy and responsive, you’ll stream your favorites with ease—from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Netflix, to cable alternatives like Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV across thousands of channels

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Simple remote: It’s got everything you need to start streaming, plus shortcut buttons to popular streaming channels

Automatic software updates: Get the most up-to-date software and new features without even thinking about it

Private listening on mobile: Use the free Roku mobile app to pump up the volume on your shows without disturbing the house

Endless entertainment: Stream what you love, including free TV, live news, sports, and more; Never miss the most talked-about events, award-winning shows, latest blockbuster hits, and more—It’s easy to stream what you love and cut back on cable bills

