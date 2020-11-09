If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell hand sanitizer is somehow back in stock right now after selling out at Amazon, and prices are lower than they are anywhere else online.

The best deal you can get right now is on a 12-pack of 8oz Purell pump bottles, though this listing is likely to sell out soon.

Willing to go with a brand other than Purell? There are several options in stock that are even stronger and less expensive — including best-selling SupplyAID hand sanitizer gel and popular 80% alcohol hand sanitizer spray from Chemical Guys.

Amazon finally has Purell back in stock at the lowest prices we’ve seen since the begging of the year when no one had even heard of the novel coronavirus. This is a huge deal since the pandemic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The craziest deal is on a 12-pack of 8oz Purell pump bottles, which is just $34.21 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 25% coupon (remember, you can cancel your subscription after you order arrives if you want to). 12-packs of large 20oz Purell pump bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price online, plus 4-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles are available for just $24 if for some reason you don’t want a 12-pack at a deep discount.

If you’re willing to check out hand sanitizer that works just as well as Purell but that’s made by a company other than GOJO, you can find five great options in this post that offer more bang for your buck. As a matter of fact, all five of these popular hand sanitizers are even stronger than Purell thanks to an alcohol content that exceeds the 70% you’ll find in Purell.

The best-selling Purell alternatives on Amazon right now are SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel and Chemical Guys EightyAID Sanitizer. You’ll also find Clorox hand sanitizer on the list below — most people didn’t even know that Clorox makes hand sanitizer, and it’s actually 1% stronger than Purell.

Scroll down and check out all five options.

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel

2-PACK: Includes 2, 16 oz SupplyAID Hand Sanitizer Gels w/ Aloe

ADVANCED FORMULA: with concentrated bacteria-fighting agents is stronger than the leading national brands

FAST-ACTING: Powerful 80% ethyl alcohol formulation kills up to 99.9% of germs on contact, and dries quickly with no sticky residue

ENHANCED WITH ALOE: to soothe skin and moisturize + protect hands

SanitizeRx Hand Sanitizer Gel

GENTLE ON HANDS – This hand sanitizing gel is specially formulated with moisturizers that leave hands feeling soft and refreshed without stickiness or residue. The SanitizeRx aloe gel combats dry skin and leaves hands smooth.

TOUGH ON GERMS – This antibacterial hand sanitizer gel contains 75% ethyl alcohol and meets the approved standard for hand sanitizer. It not only inhibits the transition of germs but also cleanses your skin.

EASY APPLICATION – Includes push dispenser for easy application on-the-go. Dries quickly, no water or towels needed. Suggested to use after touching toilets, seats, doorknobs, and other contaminated surfaces.

Chemical Guys EightyAID Alcohol Antiseptic

No added fragrance – this product is 80% agave-based alcohol, therefore it has a tequila-like scent

Clean & sanitize your hands anywhere, anytime, without running water or towels

Clorox Commercial Solutions Hand Sanitizer

HAND SANITIZER: This Clorox Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Refill provides an easy hand sanitizer dispensing solution for high-traffic areas

SANITIZER DISPENSER: This Clorox Hand Sanitizer 1 Liter Refill works with the Clorox touchless dispenser which is sold separately

ELIMINATES GERMS: Dispenser refill pouch kills 99.999% of germs in just 15 seconds to help keep germs from spreading

Forward Science 80% Ethanol Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Spray

LIQUID BASED – World Health Organization (WHO) formulation – 80% Ethyl Alcohol

FREE OF PRESERVATIVES – Does not contain dye, triclosan, parabens, or phthalates

VERY GENTLE – Leaves hands feeling soft

