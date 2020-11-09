If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Oral-B 7500 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush offers the perfect balance of features and value, which is why it’s the hottest Oral-B toothbrush model among our readers.

Today on Amazon, it’s on sale at its lowest price ever for one day only.

There are several other great deals in Amazon’s one-day oral care sale, including Crest 3D Whitestrips for just $29.99 instead of $40.

Amazon is hosting a big one-day oral care sale among its early Black Friday 2020 deals right now, and you can shop the entire sale right here. There are several great deals to be found, but there are two in particular that we really wanted to bring to your attention.

First and foremost, it’s time to give your toothbrush a huge upgrade and help ensure that you can put off your next dentist visit until after the coronavirus pandemic is over. The Oral-B 7500 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is the most popular Oral-B model we’ve ever covered because it has all the bells and whistles you might need, plus a few you’ve probably never even thought of. For example, it has Bluetooth and connects to a smart app on your phone. More importantly, it has five different brushing modes and Oral-B’s excellent design, and it’s on sale at an all-time low of $89.94 today.

The other great deal in Monday’s oral care sale that you should check out is a solid 25% discount on a Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit. You’ll get 32 strips for $29.99 instead of $40, and this is the super-popular kit that everyone uses. Don’t miss out!

Oral-B 7500 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush – $89.94

Healthier gums, stronger teeth for life when used as directed with a fluoride toothpaste

3D Cleaning Action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque

Rechargeable with 5 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Pro Clean

In-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth. 110 Volt

Oral-B 7500 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Replacement Brush Heads and Travel Case… List Price:$134.94 Price:$89.94 You Save:$45.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit – $29.99

Includes 14 Glamorous White teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 Bonus 1-Hour Express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip

Glamourous White whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste is used for 4 weeks

1-Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, Teeth Whitening Kit, 16 Treatments (32 Individual Strips)… List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

