The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Fortnite will be ready to download on launch day.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch globally on November 10th, while the PS5 is coming to some territories on November 12th, and others on November 19th.

Fortnite on next-gen consoles will add 4K resolution at 60FPS, a more dynamic world, faster loading, and support for the haptic feedback of the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Traditionally, the start of a console generation is marked by next-generation games that are capable of showcasing the power of the upgraded hardware. This time around, virtually every game that launches on PS5 or Xbox Series X will also be playable on the PS4 and Xbox One. But the last generation also saw the rise of live service games which will carry over into the next generation with substantial updates of their own, including Fortnite, which continues to be one of the most popular games on the planet, even after being banned from the App Store.

On Monday, Fortnite developer Epic Games revealed that the Xbox Series X, Series S, and PS5 builds of the game will be ready to download when the consoles arrive. These are native builds that Epic says “harness the power of the new consoles.” And if you’ve played Fortnite before, you can bring all of your progress with you.

Here are the changes coming to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of Fortnite on November 10th:

4K RESOLUTION AT 60 FPS ON SERIES X Experience Fortnite on Xbox like never before on Xbox Series X with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 FPS.

DYNAMIC VISUALS AND PHYSICS ON SERIES X Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.

1080P RESOLUTION AT 60 FPS ON SERIES S Hop into any game mode and enjoy 1080P running at a smooth 60 FPS. The Xbox Series S will support most of the visual enhancements available on the Series X.

GET INTO MATCHES FASTER Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.

ENHANCED SPLIT SCREEN On Xbox Series X|S, Split Screen now supports 60 FPS.



Here are the changes coming to the PlayStation 5 version of Fortnite on November 12th (or 19th in some regions):

4K RESOLUTION AT 60 FPS Experience Fortnite on PlayStation like never before on PlayStation 5 with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 FPS.

DYNAMIC VISUALS AND PHYSICS Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.

DUALSENSE CONTROLLER IMMERSION Haptic feedback makes it feel like you’re holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. In addition to general vibration support, we’ve integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller.

SELECT YOUR FAVORITE MODE FROM THE PS5 HOME SCREEN Fortnite supports PS5’s Activities, starting with the ability to go straight into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected. Once in the Lobby, choose to queue up for your selected mode!

GET INTO MATCHES FASTER Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.

ENHANCED SPLIT SCREEN On PS5, Split Screen now supports 60 FPS.



As you can tell, this is so much more than just better graphics on next-gen consoles. In order to pick up where you left off on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, just log in to your account and you’re good to go. Epic Games is also giving away a Throwback Axe Pickaxe from November 4th to January 15th, 2021 to all Fortnite players for free.