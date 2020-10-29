Microsoft has announced the four free Xbox games being given away in November.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can grab Aragami: Shadow Edition and Swimsanity! for Xbox One, Lego Indiana Jones for Xbox 360, and Full Spectrum Warrior for Xbox.

You can save about $85 by picking up all four Games with Gold while they’re on sale for free.

I was utterly convinced that November would be the month that Microsoft would go all out with a stellar selection of free games for the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Although Aragami and Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures are indeed pretty good, they certainly weren’t the games I was expecting.

Microsoft has clearly shifted focus from Games with Gold to Xbox Game Pass, and understandably so, considering the latter makes the company more money. At this point, though, it’s not even clear why Microsoft continues to toss out these obscure games while Sony is giving away Need for Speed: Payback, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and other triple-A titles. Free is free, but these games aren’t exactly moving the needle.

Here are the details on the availability of all the free Xbox Games with Gold for November 2020:

Aragami: Shadow Edition ($24.99 ERP): Available November 1 to 30 Aragami is a third person stealth game that casts you as an undead assassin with the power to control the shadows. Teleport to any shadow, become invisible, materialize weapons or even summon a shadow dragon to infiltrate the enemy ranks and dispose of your targets.

Swimsanity! ($24.99 ERP): Available November 16 to December 15 Swimsanity! is a multiplayer underwater shooter with action-packed Co-Op and Versus game modes, all supported by online and local play. You play as our hero Mooba, who uses a variety of unique power ups and weapons to survive in this aquatic world.

Full Spectrum Warrior ($14.99 ERP): Available November 1 to 15 The U.S. Army is the most powerful ground force in the entire world. The backbone of a ground invasion is the U.S. Army Infantry, and in the midst of combat, their skills, courage, and teamwork are put to the test.

Lego Indiana Jones ($19.99 ERP): Available November 16 to 30 LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures takes the fun and creative construction of LEGO and combines it with the wits, daring and non-stop action from the original cinematic adventures that enthralled audiences everywhere (Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade).

($19.99 ERP): Available November 16 to 30

You’ll save over $84 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 3000 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One and Series X, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360, you can still download all four games listed above. As always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they cost money again.