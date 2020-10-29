If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Canon PowerShot Zoom is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before from Canon — or from any other top camera brand, for that matter.

It’s basically a digital telescope that fits in your pocket, offering incredible zoom up to 800mm despite being remarkably compact.

The new Canon PowerShot Zoom was announced earlier this month and it’s now available to preorder on Amazon.

Smartphone cameras have gotten so good in recent years that there’s almost no reason to own a digital camera unless you need to use it in some professional capacity. Even then, however, the odds are pretty good that a high-end flagship phone like the new iPhone 12 Pro or Samsung’s latest Galaxy phones can capture photos that are indistinguishable from DSLR photos to most people.

There’s only one thing that flagship smartphone cameras still can’t do as well as a dedicated digital camera, though: Zoom.

The new Canon PowerShot Zoom is quite possibly the only dedicated digital camera worth buying these days that isn’t a professional-grade DSLR you’ll have to cough up thousands of dollars to get. That said, we’re almost hesitant to call it a digital camera — it’s much more like a crazy compact telescope that fits in your pocket. This awesome little camera features optical zoom from 100mm to 400mm and digital zoom up to 800mm. That works out to 8x optical zoom and 16x digital zoom, but it captures MUCH higher-quality photos than you would get from zooming on a smartphone camera, even if you have the best phone out there.

Canon PowerShot Zoom, Compact Telephoto Monocular, White Price:$299.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s a sample from Canon’s site just to give you a little idea of what type of zoom you can expect:

We were blown away by the Canon PowerShot Zoom when we tested it, and we guarantee you will be too. It’s an awesome addition to your digital arsenal, and it’s available to preorder right now from Amazon ahead of its release in a few weeks.

Canon PowerShot Zoom – $299.99

One-touch switchable telephoto magnification from 100mm to 400mm Optical, and to 800mm digital

Auto Focus (Continuous in Viewing mode; Face Tracking available during video).

Optical Image Stabilization for Shake Correction.

Compact and Lightweight.

0.39 XGA 2.3M dot, 59.94fps EVF.

Canon PowerShot Zoom, Compact Telephoto Monocular, White Price:$299.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s a quick video so you can learn more about the PowerShot Zoom:

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.