Below, you can watch a short unboxing video featuring the Xbox Series X retail package.

The Xbox Series X ($499) and Xbox Series S ($299) will be available on November 10th.

In less than two weeks, the next generation of console gaming will officially begin as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch globally. With over 12 teraflops of GPU power and 16GB of RAM, the Xbox Series X is primed to be the most powerful video game console of all time, and last Friday, Microsoft sent us a review unit to check out ahead of its release date. We can’t say much yet, but we were able to film an unboxing video.

As you’ll see in the video below, the Xbox Series X retail packaging is basically the same shape as the console — a really big rectangle. In comparison to the PS5, the box for the new Xbox is rather small. Inside you’ll find the console, the updated Xbox Wireless Controller, an HDMI cord, a power cord, and two double-A batteries:

I don’t want to spend too much time talking about the differences between the PS5 and the Series X — there will be plenty of time for that in November — but it is fascinating to compare the controllers that come included in their boxes. While the DualSense is not quite like anything Sony has ever released before, with a new look and new features to go along with its total redesign, the new Xbox controller is hard to differentiate from the old one at first glance. That said, there are a number of notable improvements that you’ll notice once you get your hands on it.

Personally, my favorite refinement of the new controller is its D-pad, which is now a full circular component rather than just a squishy plus sign and clicks in the most satisfying way when you press it. I need this D-pad on all my controllers going forward, so take notes Sony, Nintendo, and third-party accessory makers.

There’s also finally a dedicated Share button smack dab in the middle of the Xbox controller so that you can capture screenshots and videos without having to go into a menu first. I’ll admit, I thought it was a gimmick when Sony added it to the DualShock 4, but now it’s crazy to think that Microsoft went a whole generation without it.

As for the console itself, there’s not much to say about the design that I didn’t say in the video. If you do not want your game consoles to stand out, though, the Xbox Series X should blend in nicely with the rest of the unassuming devices that sit beneath and around your TV (unlike the unmissable PlayStation 5).

The Xbox Series X and Series S will be out on November 10th, and we’ll have more coverage in the weeks ahead.