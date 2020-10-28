If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s never been a better time to learn how to play. There are so many different games that you can play with a deck of cards that you can be entertained for hours. When it comes to poker, there are plenty of options to choose from. But learning them all will take time and, as we stated, there’s never been a better one. If you’re interested in learning how to play Texas Hold’Em, seven card stud, three card poker, pai gow poker, or any of the other iterations, you’re going to need some supplies. Cards are a great first step, but what else do you need? Well, that’s what we are here to tell you. We’ve highlighted some of the best poker accessories to get you acclimated with the games and ready to host your own poker nights. Check out our picks and prepare to win some money from your buddies.

Deal the cards and ante up

Starting off, having the equipment to actually play is needed. That’s why we love the Homwom Casino Poker Chip Set. You can settle for a 200-piece set or maximize your inventory with a 300-piece set. You’ll receive chips, cards, dice, blind buttons, all in an aluminum case for the 300-piece set. It comes with 50 red chips, 50 blue chips, 50 green chips, 50 black chips, 100 white chips, five dice, two decks of cards, a dealer button, plus both big and small blind buttons. These chips have exquisite and professional patterns on them, so they look and feel like the ones you have in the casino. The aluminum case has two clasps and a handle that make it easy to carry. The inserts are made from fabric, keeping everything protected and free of dust.

Key Features:

Comes with chips, cards, dice, blind buttons

The aluminum case is easy to carry

Choose between 200 pieces or 300 pieces

Have people gather around

Make the room feel like a casino floor with a Barrington Collection Poker Table in full display. There are 10 player positions at this table, so you’ll be able to host a large game. This also allows people to spread out if you don’t have that many players. The felt cover features traditional poker appointments but you can also do puzzles or play other games on here. It is amazingly portable, as it folds in half to 42″ x 42″ x 5″, so you can even bring it with you to your friend’s house if they are hosting game night. The brown faux leather rails allow you to comfortably rest your forearms and elbows on while you’re playing. There isn’t any assembly required and there are built-in black cup holders at each seat.

Key Features:

Measures 84″ x 42″ x 30″

No assembly required

Felt cover and faux leather rails

Convert your table into a poker table

If buying a brand new table for poker purposes isn’t the way you want to go, make your own table into one with the Trademark Poker Deluxe Solid Wood Poker and Blackjack Table Top with Case. This is convenient and folds up, allowing you to take it with you. This is perfect for poker or blackjack and can fit up to eight players. It comes with player drink holders and molded chip trays to store your winnings. The included storage bag allows you to tuck it away when you’re done using it. It measures 48″ x 48″ with green felt and a solid wood construction.

Key Features:

Included storage bag

Conveniently folds up

Can fit up to eight players

Save money to bet with

Keeping your costs on poker supplies lower can give you more hands to play. That’s why the Cardinal Games 200 piece Poker Set in Aluminum Case is a smart investment. This comes in an aluminum case with latches and a handle that’s easy to tote. You’ll get 200 poker chips, a deck of cards, and a poker dealer button. The chips are decorated to resemble professional ones and this is a great bang-for-your-buck purchase.

Key Features:

200 poker chips, deck of cards, and a dealer button

Chips are decorated

Aluminum case with handle

Don’t bend your cards

Trying to shuffle cards and making them bend as you’re bridging them is not a good idea. Instead, opt for the CHH Hand Crank Card Shuffler to do the shuffling for you. This will mix up two decks of cards at once for you. It’s easy to use, as you place half of the deck on one side and half of it on the other and turn the crank to shuffle them. This is quieter than an automatic shuffler, so it’s great to use late at night for those long game sessions.

Key Features:

Shuffles two decks

Easy to use

Quieter than automatic shuffler

