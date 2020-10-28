If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Amazon deals on headphones, nothing can quite measure up to Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 in terms of popularity.

Before you go and buy either of those earphones though, there’s another deal on true wireless earbuds that you should definitely check out.

SoundPEATS Truefree+ true wireless earbuds are quite possibly the best earphones you’ve never heard of, and they’re on sale right now at a new all-time low price for Prime members.

So many of our readers have been rushing over to Amazon to take advantage of the retailer’s deep discounts on Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2. Now is a great time to get either model, of course, since the AirPods Pro are back down to Prime Day’s price of $199 and both AirPods 2 models are $30 off. Even with those terrific deals, however, you’ll still have to spend at least $129 to score new AirPods and that’s way above many people’s budgets.

If you’re looking for a new pair of cord-free earphones and you don’t want to break the bank, there’s an excellent deal on Amazon that you need to check out. With about 10,000 5-star ratings and another 2,800 4-star reviews, the SoundPEATS Truefree+ true wireless earbuds are quite possibly the best headphones you’ve never heard of. And today, they’re on sale at a new all-time low price for Prime members.

These earphones pack Bluetooth 5.0 and solid sound quality into a wonderfully compact design. They also have silicone ear tips, unlike AirPods 2, so they isolate sound instead of letting all the bass leak out. Truefree+ buds are a bargain at $30, and they’re on sale for $26.99 if you clip the coupon on the product page. If you’re also a Prime member, however, you can score a pair of these earphones at an all-time low price of $24.29.

SoundPEATS Truefree+ true wireless earbuds – $24.29 w/ Prime, $26.99 w/o

[TRUE WIRELESS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt professional Bluetooth 5.0 chipset with high-resolution decoder built-in and advanced audio coding technology to deliver extraordinary Hi-fi sound with low latency.

[AUTO PAIRING & ON-EAR CONTROL] – Auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case. User-friendly on-ear button on each side supports play/pause, switching tracks, and handling phone calls easily.

[MONAURAL & BINAURAL CALLS] – Built-in microphones in both earbuds for you to enjoy hands-free calls and voice assistant with single or both earbuds as prefer. Voice comes from both earbuds in stereo mode.

[MORE & LONGER ENJOYMENT] – 3.5-4 hours working time per charge for the earbuds, 9-10 times full charge by the charging case. SoundPEATS TrueFree Plus wireless earbuds bring extended playtime and enjoyment.

[COMFORT FIT & WIDE COMPATIBILITY] – Different sized ear tips and in-canal cable-free design provide a comfortable fit. Support Bluetooth-enabled devices with version 4.0 and above. PS: SoundPEATS provides 12 months hassle-free warranty to ensure the enjoyment of your purchase.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with… Price:$24.29-$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

