The OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker might not be from a big brand like Sony or Bose, but it happens to be one of Amazon’s best-selling portable speakers of all time.

It has also racked up an astounding 65,000 5-star ratings, so you know it offers great sound quality and battery life.

This model is on sale today for just $18.18, and there are three other Oontz deals included in Amazon’s big one-day sale.

Amazon’s deals are really starting to heat up ahead of the holidays, which is a good thing because the holiday shopping season is going to be cut short this year. Shipping is still a bit of an issue in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, so you shouldn’t expect to order things a day or two before Christmas and have them arrive on time like they normally would. In fact, many retailers are going to have cut-off dates a week or two before Christmas this year.

If you want to start off your holiday shopping on the right foot, there’s a terrific one-day sale on Amazon today covering four different Oontz products. The Oontz brand by Cambridge Sound Works isn’t quite as recognizable as big brands like Bose and Sony, but it just so happens that the company makes one of the best-selling and best-rated portable speakers on Amazon. It’s called the OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker and it has a whopping 65,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. It offers great sound quality, impressive battery life, and a water-resistant design that people love. It’s also on sale right now at an all-time low price of just $18.18, so you definitely should get a few of them to give as holiday gifts!

There are three other deals in Amazon’s big one-day Oontz sale, and you can check them all out down below.

OontZ Angle 3 portable Bluetooth speaker – $18.18

HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition

LOUDER VOLUME – Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays your music with no distortion, even at maximum volume; the louder volume makes the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Portable Bluetooth Speakers the perfect speaker for any room and the ideal Outdoor Speakers

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound… List Price:$34.99 Price:$18.18

OontZ Angle 3 PRO portable Bluetooth speaker – $45.48

TRULY EXCEPTIONAL SOUND AND BASS – Our Best-Sounding Speaker. We started with the outstanding audio performance and design of our OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA and made it bigger, better and more powerful with the PRO Edition. Engineered with 40% larger custom Neodymium drivers, for pure, crystal clear sound. The stereo enclosure has 2X the acoustic air space and a 30% larger passive bass radiator, for deeper and richer bass. Expertly balanced sound and adjustable Bass and Treble with the OontZ App.

TOTALLY WATERPROOF – INCREDIBLE 100 FOOT WIRELESS BLUETOOTH RANGE – IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth speaker makes the perfect outdoor speaker for the pool and beach. Can be submerged in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes. PLAY UP TO 100 FEET AWAY FROM YOUR DEVICE – Advanced antenna and Bluetooth 5.0 connects quickly to your Echo, Echo Dot, iPhone, iPad, smartphone, cell phones, tablet, MacBook, laptop and all other Bluetooth devices; and plays up to 100 unobstructed feet away

OontZ Angle 3 PRO: Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, 21-Watts Louder Volume, Exceptional Sound & Ba… List Price:$52.48 Price:$45.48

OontZ True Wireless BudZ Ultra – $31.99

SUPERIOR SOUND AND RICH BASS –Designed & Engineered in the USA for Crystal Clear highs, distinct mids and rich bass, balanced audio performance at every volume level. Exceptional high-quality sound with Active Noise Cancellation to enhance your listening experience. Talk with one OontZ True Wireless BudZ ULTRA while the other BudZ charges ……. The perfect gifts for women and gifts for men.

QUIET MODE – Active noise cancellation technology provide immersive sound by blocking out external noise and distractions around you, so you only hear your favorite music or movie in enhanced clarity. SOUND PASSTHROUGH MODE – Allows external sounds to passthrough the BudZ to hear the world around you. No need to remove your BudZ, with a touch of a button you can hear the traffic around you, announcements on an airplane or order at your favorite coffee shop.

OontZ True Wireless BudZ Ultra – Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds, 5.0 Bluetooth… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.99

OontZ True Wireless BudZ – $19.49

AMAZING SOUND AND RICH BASS –Designed & Engineered in the USA for Crystal Clear highs, distinct mids and rich bass, balanced audio performance at every volume level, distortion-free even at maximum volume. Exceptional high quality sound to enhance your listening experience and workouts. Amazing sounding True Wireless Earbuds for the iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Note, Smartphones, Laptops, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices.

ULTRA-COMFORTABLE and SECURE FIT – Ultra small and comfortable design provides a higher level of comfort for hours of listening with a secure, stay-in-place fit for sports, running, and exercising. NOISE CANCELLATION OF BACKGROUND NOISE – The In-Ear BudZ provide an exceptional level of Noise cancelation, substantially reducing background noise, and dramatically improving your listening experience by blocking out the noise on airplanes, subways, busy workplaces and the gym.

OontZ True Wireless BudZ – Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Amazing Sound and Rich Bass, 3… List Price:$22.49 Price:$19.49

