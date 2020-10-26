If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon just released its first completely redesigned Echo Dot in years — and it’s already on sale with a great discount!

The new 4th-gen Echo Dot was released this past Friday and there’s already a big discount to be had.

You can also get the same discount on the new 4th-gen Echo Dot with Clock that’s set to be released next week.

Amazon’s Echo Dot has been a best-seller practically since it was first released, and it’s pretty easy to see why. For just $50, you get access to Amazon’s beloved Alexa voice assistant anywhere in your home thanks to the Dot’s compact design. Of course, that design hasn’t really changed much over the years so buyers haven’t had much reason to upgrade their older Dots — until now, that is.

The new 4th-gen Echo Dot was finally released this past week and it’s a monster upgrade. Everything has been redesigned, from the look and the shape to the speakers and the new microphones that give it much better voice recognition. And despite all the awesome upgrades, Amazon still charges the same $50 price!

$50 is indeed a fine price for such a capable device, but you won’t pay that much right now because there’s already a great sale that you can take advantage of. Pick up two 4th-gen Echo Dots and use the coupon code DOT2PACK at checkout, and you’ll shave $20 off the price. That’s just $39.99 each for brand new 4th-generation Dots! The same deal is available on the 4th-gen Echo Dot with Clock that’s set to be released next week. Use that same coupon and you’ll pay $49.99 each instead of $60.

If you thought Prime Day 2020 was the only time you’d be getting deals on Amazon devices, think again. These are brand new options rolled out by Amazon and they are already getting discounts. This bodes well for your shopping trends heading into the holidays. Remember to plug in that coupon when you’re checking out to save.

Here are more details and the information from the Amazon product pages for both of these devices.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) – $39.99 each

Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock – $49.99 each

Perfect for your nightstand – See the time, alarms, and timers on the LED display. Tap the top to snooze an alarm.

Control your smart home – Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices.

Connect with others – Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner’s ready.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

