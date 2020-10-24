Netflix has recently updated its list of top 10 most-watched original movies.

Extraction is still the biggest Netflix movie of all time, but The Kissing Booth 2, Project Power, Enola Holmes, and The Old Guard are all new additions to the list.

Triple Frontier, The Wrong Missy, The Platform, and The Perfect Date were all pushed out.

For years, Netflix was notoriously tight-lipped when it came to metrics. The only ways to figure out which shows were popular and which were complete duds were to track sentiment on social media or just guess based on which shows got a second or a third season. Over time, Netflix began to loosen its grip on this information, eventually resulting in prime placement for the top 10 most-watched shows on the homepage of the app.

Netflix has been equally candid about its original movies in recent months, sharing its ten most popular films to date back in July. Three months later, dozens more original movies have debuted on the streaming service, and according to recent social media posts by the company, some of them have cracked the top 10.

As Insider points out, a “view” on Netflix counts as two minutes of time spent watching, so we have no idea how many people actually finished watching any of these movies. These are also only the viewing figures for the first four weeks, so while Extraction has clearly been watched by more people since July, these are all opening month numbers. With all of that in mind, here are the 10 most popular Netflix original movies of all time:

10. The Irishman

: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Release date : November 27th, 2019

: November 27th, 2019 Views: 64 million

9. The Kissing Booth 2

: The Kissing Booth is open for business again! High school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship with her dreamy boyfriend, college applications with her best friend, and a new friendship with a handsome classmate that could change everything. Release date : July 24th, 2020

: July 24th, 2020 Views: 66 million

8. Project Power

: On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it. Release date : August 14th, 2020

: August 14th, 2020 Views: 75 million

7. Enola Holmes

: When Enola Holmes—Sherlock’s teen sister—discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. Release date : September 23rd, 2020

: September 23rd, 2020 Views: 76 million

6. The Old Guard

: Forever is harder than it looks. Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Release date : July 10th, 2020

: July 10th, 2020 Views: 78 million

5. Murder Mystery

: When an NYC cop (Adam Sandler) finally takes his wife (Jennifer Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit. Release date : June 14th, 2019

: June 14th, 2019 Views: 83 million

4. 6 Underground

: Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will. Release date : December 13th, 2019

: December 13th, 2019 Views: 83 million

3. Spenser Confidential

: When two Boston Police officers are murdered, ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, Hawk (Winston Duke), to take down criminals in this action-comedy. Release date : March 6th, 2020

: March 6th, 2020 Views: 85 million

2. Bird Box

: When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Release date : December 21st, 2018

: December 21st, 2018 Views: 89 million

1. Extraction

: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Release date : April 24th, 2020

: April 24th, 2020 Views: 99 million

As you can see, The Kissing Booth 2, Project Power, Enola Holmes, and The Old Guard all vaulted into the top 10 since the last time Netflix shared viewing data about its movies. It will be interesting to see if any others can crack the list before 2021 — there are a few intriguing additions on the horizon, like Ryan Murphy’s The Prom.