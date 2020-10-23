If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sonos makes the best wireless home speaker system on the market, and there’s a great opportunity at Amazon to expand your current Sonos system or start a new one.

Amazon is offering a free $30 Amazon gift card with the purchase of a Sonos One SL two-room set .

You can also of course set the two speakers up in the same room as a stereo pair, or add them as surround sound speakers to use with your Sonos soundbar.

There is now a ton of competition in the wireless home speaker market, including recent additions from high-profile companies like Bose, Apple, Amazon, and more. Try as they might, however, no other company can manage to touch Sonos when it comes to achieving the perfect blend of audio quality, versatility, and design. Whether you already have a Sonos system at home or you’ve been thinking about diving in, there’s a great deal right now on Amazon that you should definitely consider taking advantage of.

At $179, the Sonos One SL is the most affordable Sonos speaker you can get right now. Don’t let the affordable price tag fool you though, because this compact speaker is an absolute beast. A single Sonos One SL speaker is obviously never enough, because the who reason to go with Sonos is the awesome integration for multi-room systems. Or, you can also pick up two to use as a stereo pair on their own or coupled with a Sonos soundbar for surround sound.

However you intend to use them, there’s only one place you should buy them from right now. Pick up aSonos One SL two-room set right now from Amazon and you’ll get a $30 Amazon gift card for free! These speakers are already a terrific value at $179 each, so the free money really is a cherry on top. Definitely take advantage of this deal before it disappears.

