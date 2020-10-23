If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

LED strip lights are an awesome way to add cool lighting effects anywhere in your home and Amazon is running a big one-day sale that slashes prices to impressive new lows.

Popular Govee LED light strips start at just $8.99 in this big sale, and smart LED light strips that work with Alexa start at $17.99.

There are 12 different deals included in this big sale, including a few surprises.

LED strip lights are among the most simple and versatile ways to add cool lighting effects just about anywhere in your home. The possibilities are literally endless — if you can think of it, you can pretty much do it. Then there are smart LED light strips that add Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control them with your smartphone, smart home system, or even your voice thanks to integrations with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

The other great thing about LED strips is that they’re generally pretty affordable even at full price, so you can pick up a bunch and add all sorts of cool lighting effects to rooms all around your home. Of course, just because they’re affordable at full price doesn’t mean you should pay full price!

Amazon is running a big one-day sale that slashes up to 36% off popular Govee LED light strips, with prices starting at just $8.99 for an awesome TV LED Backlight Strip that casts a gorgeous glow on the wall behind your TV or PC monitor. Longer LED strips like the Govee 16.4ft Alexa LED Strip Light start at just $17.99, and there are a dozen deals in all — including a few surprise Govee deals on products other than strip lights. Shop the full sale right here on Amazon, and check out a few of our favorite deals down below.

Govee Alexa LED Strip Lights, 16.4ft Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Strip with APP and Remote Control, U… List Price:$25.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$8.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TV LED Backlight Strip, Govee 6.56ft USB RGB LED Light Strips with APP Control, 16 Million Colo… List Price:$12.99 Price:$8.99 You Save:$4.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

65.6ft Alexa LED Strip Lights, Govee Smart WiFi RGB Rope Light Works with Alexa Google Assistan… List Price:$65.99 Price:$41.99 You Save:$24.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Govee 32.8ft LED Strip Lights Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Wireless Smart Phone APP Co… List Price:$35.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$11.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Govee Dreamcolor Interior Car Lights, Car LED Lights with APP and IR Remote, Upgraded 2-in-1 De… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.49 You Save:$10.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.