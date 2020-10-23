If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 got deep discounts on Prime Day 2020, and so did popular wireless noise cancelling headphones from Sony and Bose.

Those were all great deals, but a pair of wireless headphones from a much smaller brand outsold them all among our readers.

They’re called the Mpow 059 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, and they have a whopping 32,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — they’re also back on sale today for just $24.99.

When Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 got deep discounts for Prime Day 2020, we knew they would be top-sellers. We were right, of course, with thousands and thousands of our readers taking advantage of Amazon’s deep discounts on Apple earphones. They’re both still on sale right now and each model has a hefty $30 discount, but there’s another pair of headphones you might want to consider before you buy AirPods.

Mpow is a brand you’re probably not too familiar with, but it’s a name you won’t soon forget the first time you try the Mpow 059 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones. With a retail price under $40, these stylish headphones deliver great sound quality and long battery life, in addition to a stylish design. Mpow definitely doesn’t have the sort of brand recognition that you get with companies like Apple, Sony, and Bose, but plenty of people out there will tell you that this company makes terrific headphones. In fact, the 059 model has more than 32,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

These great headphones are a smart buy any day of the week, but today is the perfect day to check them out because of a new Amazon sale that just popped up. You’ll find a 12% discount on the product page, plus there’s an extra $5 coupon you can clip before you add them to your cart. That cuts the price to just $24.99!

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones – $24.99

IMPRESSIVE SOUND QUALITY IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL: The High-fidelity stereo sound benefits from the 40mm neodymium driver, CSR chip, and the around-ear cushion design which provide a well-closed and immersed environment for your ears, Just lose yourself in the music! NOTE: Mpow 059 headphones are passive noise isolating, NOT active noise cancellation (ANC), it can’t cancel the noise completely but it won’t drain the battery and damage the sound. 2. The closed-back design provides immersive Hi-Fi sound with CSR chip and 40mm driver together, it is better than ANC in term of sounds quality

BUILT TO STAY COMFORTABLE: The Memory-protein ear cushion simulates human skin texture, ensuring lasting comfort. The stainless steel slider and softly padded headband allows you to find the perfect fit without constraint and provide excellent durability

NEVER POWER OFF, BOTH WIRELESS & WIRED: 1. The wireless mode: Battery update to 20-hr music time/ talking time in a single charge. A 10-minute charge gives 2 hours of play when the battery is low. 2. The Wired mode: you can also use it as a wired headphone with the provided audio cable so the headphones will never power off

