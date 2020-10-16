Microsoft has revealed 31 launch games for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Some of these games are already out and some are launching alongside the new Xbox consoles, but all 31 have been fully optimized for the next-gen hardware.

Some of the highlights include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Gears Tactics, and Tetris Effect: Connected.

Traditionally, launch day for a new video game console has been something of a double-edged sword. On one hand, early adopters get to unbox and set up brand new hardware, exploring every nook and cranny of the software (once it finishes updating). On the other, there usually aren’t many great games available on launch day. When the PS4 came out in 2013, its best game that you couldn’t play on any other device was probably Killzone: Shadow Fall, which was mediocre at best. The Xbox One was just as bad. Do you remember Ryse? I’m guessing you don’t.

Thankfully, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can play games from previous generations, so even if nothing were coming out this fall, you would still have something to do on your shiny new machine. But as Microsoft revealed this week, you’ll have much more to play than just your old Xbox One games, as 31 titles (some brand new and some a bit older) that have been fully optimized for the Series X and Series S will be available on day one.

These are the 31 Xbox Series X|S optimized games that will be available on November 10th:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

Some of these, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon are fall releases that will be playable on both current-gen and next-gen consoles. Others, such as Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves, have been out for months or years, but will take full advantage of all the upgraded hardware when you play them on your new console. Both the Xbox Series X and Series S will launch in the US on November 10th.