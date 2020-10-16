If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s huge Holiday Dash sale has begun, offering Black Friday-worthy deals each and every day.

Does Amazon deliver on its promise? Well, today’s big blowout on popular Yeedi robot vacuums should answer that question.

Prices start at just $89.99 for the popular Yeedi K600 robot vacuum, and the $350 Yeedi K700 model is down to just $189.99.

A top-rated robot vacuum for just $89.99? Seriously?! Of course we’re serious — we would never joke about something as important as a great deal.

Amazon’s big Holiday Dash sale has begun and according to the nation’s top online retailer, it will offer new Black Friday-worthy deals each day. And if the deals we’re seeing in today’s sale are any indication, Amazon absolutely plans to make good on that promise.

There are so many great deals available right now at Amazon, but there’s one in particular that you really need to check out. It’s a special one-day sale that slashes up to 40% off already-affordable Yeedi robot vacuums. Prices start at just $89.99 for the awesome entry-level Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner that punches well above its weight class and even tackles pet hair without any problem. If you want to step up to a mid-range model with stronger suction, longer battery life, and a larger dust bin, the Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum that normally costs $220 is on sale for $149.99.

If you really want to go all out, it won’t cost you much more at all. The awesome Yeedi K700 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop that normally costs $350 is on sale right now for just $189.99, which is a new all-time low price!

Yeedi K600 – $89.99

【Pet Friendly】The yeedi K600 robotic vacuum uses an advanced brushless motor. The motor runs up to 20,000 r/min to generate powerful suction. The design reduces vacuuming noise to just 55dB*, about the same as a microwave.

【Ideal for Deep Cleaning】Dual side brushes and a V-shaped nylon & rubber rolling brush work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris. Double click the auto button to activate Turbo Mode increasing suction power up to 1500Pa for deep cleaning.

Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Turbo Mode Suction Up to 1500Pa, Self-Charging, Quiet Clea… List Price:$149.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$60.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yeedi K650 – $149.99

【More Power, Less Noise】 An upgraded power system with up to 2000Pa of strong suction, perfect for carpet and hard floor cleaning. Improved design for noise reduction, 56dB on quiet mode (close to a running microwave), keeps vacuuming from disturbing you when you are working from home.

【Pet Approved Design】The newly-designed silicone tangle-free brush eliminates trapped hair. The XXL-sized dustbin (800ml) in a 3.1″ high slim body helps to find and hold the hidden hairs under sofas during shedding seasons. Protected with a top cover made of anti-scratch tempered glass.

Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum,2000Pa Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with XXL-Size 800ml Dustbin,130-min… List Price:$219.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$70.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yeedi K700 – $189.99

【Overall Coverage】Smart navigation with Camera Mapping technology allows the robot vacuum to map its surroundings, and plan a zigzag path to clean an entire level of your home, to avoid missing spots, more efficient and cleaner than random cleaning.

【2 in 1 Vacuum & Mop】The vacuuming mode can last for 110min, with the largest 2000Pa suction, perfect for cleaning pet hair, food fragments, pet food on the carpet. The mopping mode can last for 250min, and can start and stop automatically to prevent slips on the hard floor. Ultra slim body, easy to clean under furniture without missing any dead corner for deep cleaning.

Yeedi K700 Robot Vacuum, 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Mopping, 2000Pa Powerful Suction, Smart… List Price:$349.99 Price:$189.99 You Save:$160.00 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

