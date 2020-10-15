If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is done, but it was a blast thanks to thousands of deep discounts on all the popular products you can think of.

Amazon has already moved on, and its Holiday Dash deals event has begun.

Some Prime Day deals are still lingering, however, and that includes one of the hottest products that our readers love.

Prime Day 2020 was incredible. Countless shoppers swarmed Amazon’s site to score rock-bottom prices on everything from TVs and laptops to Instant Pots, Echo Dots, and AirPods Pro. By the way, Apple’s AirPods Pro are still down to Prime Day’s price of just $199 if you didn’t already pick up a pair.

There was one other smartphone accessory deal that our readers flipped out over as well. And just like Apple’s AirPods Pro, Prime Day pricing is still available right now even though Prime Day is done!

The Depstech WF010 wireless borescope is best described as a crazy wireless camera that lets your iPhone or Android device see inside just about anything. Just snake the semi-rigid tube into anything and the WF010 beams a live video feed back to your phone. You can record video or capture still photos, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces. It’s an awesome accessory to have on hand, and it went on sale for $28.79 instead of $36 for Prime Day 2020.

That’s an all-time low price, and you can still get it by clipping the 20% coupon on Amazon!

There are three other Depstech models that are still on sale at Prime Day prices, including the upgraded Depstech WF028 and the Depstech DS450, which has its own display so you don’t even have to connect to your smartphone. Check out all four deals down below before someone realizes these Prime Day coupons are still available.

DEPSTECH WF010 200W Borescope – $28.79

A borescope with Wide Compatibility: This wireless WiFi endoscope can work with Android 5.0+ smartphone and iPhone with iOS 9+ system. Armed with 11.5ft bendable semi-rigid Snake cable can extend to all corners of your house. Perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work.

WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible app on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price:$35.99 Price:$28.79 You Save:$7.20 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH WF020X 200W Borescope – $33.99

Enlarging the focal distance from 1.2 inches to 15.7 inches, this type of endoscope will envision longer and larger. Even if there is a gap between the inspection camera and the observed target, the inspection process will be easier, now that you are not afraid of being not getting to the right position for capturing a clearer image. To ensure the image quality, please make the observing distance in this range.

Technicians in Depstech believe that this improvement will save much time and energy for our users to use the newest product, which makes the product more user-friendly.

DEPSTECH 1200P Semi-Rigid Wireless Endoscope, 2.0 MP HD WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera,16 inc… List Price:$41.99 Price:$33.99 You Save:$8.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH WF028 500W Borescope – $39.99

Revolutionary HD 5.0MP Endoscope Sees through Everywhere: high-efficient third-generation chip, 2592×1944 resolution, copper core for semi-ridged cable, DEPSTECH superb 8.5mm WiFi borescope envisions the hard-to-reach places exquisite clearly.

Bluart & Camtele, Newest Top Technologies for Inspection Camera: Adjustable 6 LED lights with Bluart tech, illuminate the darkness and reduce the overexposure, capturing pictures and videos more sharply in the best optical condition. Camtele expands the usual focal distance from 3 inches to 16 inches, larger observation scope generated, less inconvenience during the use.

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD WiFi Borescope, 16 inch Focal Distance, Semi-Rigid… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH DS450 500W Borescope with IPS Screen – $60.79

[4.5″ IPS Display Screen Endoscope]: The 4.5″ big screen endoscope provides a more comfortable viewing experience. The IPS display screen plus a wide-angle view allows you to watch colorful and natural high-quality images and videos clearly from any angle.

[5.0MP & Bluart 2.0 Tech Inspection Camera ]: 5.0MP HD Inspection Camera helps capture the real-time image super clearly, which image resolution up to 2592x1944P. The newest Bluart 2.0 tech, illuminate the darkness and reduce the overexposure, capturing pictures and videos more sharply in optical condition.

5.0MP Endoscope with 4.5in IPS Screen, DEPSTECH 1944P HD Industrial Borescope, 0.33in Thin Wate… List Price:$75.99 Price:$60.79 You Save:$15.20 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.