There are so many spectacular deals to be found on Prime Day 2020, but there’s a secret to finding the best ones.

Here, we’ll show you how to be sure you’re getting the best possible bargain before you make your next Prime Day purchase.

Head over to the huge Prime Day 2020 hub on Amazon’s site and you’ll have access to thousands upon thousands of unbelievable Prime Day 2020 deals. They span every conceivable category from TVs and laptops to kitchen, home goods, headphones, smart home devices, and so much more.

The BGR Deals team is obviously spending all day long sharing the best Prime Day deals we can find without our readers, but most of you are undoubtedly browsing additional sales on your own. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, but there’s one little trick you definitely need to know before you make your next Prime Day purchase. By simply checking for one little thing before you press the “Add to Cart” button, you can make sure you’re always getting the best possible deal.

Take a look at this sale on the All-new Ring Video Doorbell. It’s always a terrific value at $100, but Amazon has it listed for just $69.99 for Prime Day 2020. That’s a new low price for Ring’s latest doorbell model, and it seems like a no-brainer. If you buy it, however, you’re missing out on getting the best possible deal.

If you take a look at the portion of the product page that we captured in the screenshot above, you’ll notice something down at the bottom. You can click “Add to Cart” to buy the new Ring Video Doorbell for $69.99, or you can click that “with Free Echo Dot” button to be taken to a new listing. That’s right, you can get a Ring Video Doorbell bundled with an Echo Dot for the same $69.99 you were about to pay for the doorbell on its own!

That’s the secret you need to know for Prime Day 2020, and it’ll ensure that you always get the best possible deal.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot List Price:$139.98 Price:$69.99 You Save:$69.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

So many discounted products have add-on deals like this where you can get the product on its own or add another product on for free. In some cases, the add-on product carries a nominal fee that still definitely makes it worthwhile. For example, you can get an Echo Show 5 on its own for $44.99, or you can add a Blink Mini smart camera for just $5 more. Why wouldn’t you take advantage of that awesome deal?

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… List Price:$124.98 Price:$49.99 You Save:$74.99 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Now, we have one last important note to share. Most of the hidden add-on deals like this apply to Amazon devices, but there are plenty of other popular products out there that also have hidden add-on offers. For example, Amazon is offering the first-ever discount on the incredible new Sony WH1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones for Prime Day 2020. That means instead of paying $350, you can pick up a pair for $298.

That’s a fantastic $52 discount on the best new wireless noise cancelling headphones of 2020, but you absolutely should not add them to your cart. Why not? Because if you look a bot closer on that page you’ll see a button that takes you to this listing instead. You get the same phenomenal WX1000XM4 headphones at the same discounted price, but you also get a $25 Amazon gift card for free!

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$373.00 Price:$298.00 You Save:$75.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Be sure to pay attention and always look for those extra deals under a product’s price and color options — you never know when you’re going to strike gold.

