Prime Day is winding down, but Amazon still has some tricks up its sleeve for later shoppers.

One of the huge deals they waited to tell us about was on the Panasonic LUMIX camera that’s $300 off!

But this won’t last forever, so snag it while you can.

Big ticket items like TVs, Amazon devices, and popular headphones have been staples of Amazon Prime Day 2020, just like Prime Days of the past. We saw some absolutely huge sales over this two-day event, but it’s not over yet. You can still catch some amazing offerings if you check out the Prime Day hub we just linked.

But Amazon is still throwing out amazing one-time deals, so don’t pretend to be surprised. You better hurry up and snag those later deals, like the one on the Panasonic LUMIX camera. This mirrorless digital camera is a top option when it comes to personal devices. It also usually costs just shy of $1,000. But thankfully, you can save 45% off those cameras now by paying $300 less.

This features a three-inch touch screen on the camera, making it simple to control. You won’t ever miss a photo. There are also accessory options and other lenses. It can be yours for only $597.99!

Take a look at the Amazon product page information:

Panasonic LUMIX G7 4K Mirrorless Camera

Superb DSLM image quality without the bulk and weight of traditional DSLRs

Never miss a photo with three unique 4K Ultra HD Video pause and save 4K Photo Modes

Fast and precise auto focusing tracks the subject.Focal Length f=14-140mm (35mm camera equivalent 28-280mm). Aperture Type 7 diaphragm blades / Circular aperture diaphragm. Aperture range F3.5(Wide) – F5.6(TELE)

Class-leading, ultra-compact, interchangeable lens and accessory options.Operating temperature:0℃ to 40℃ (32°F to 104°F)

Unwire Your Creativity with integrated Wi-Fi sharing

