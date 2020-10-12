If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day deals have begun despite the fact that Prime Day 2020 doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday.

Popular early Prime Day deals include $50 off AirPods Pro and Roku streaming media players starting at just $21, but there are also some fantastic deals hidden deep on Amazon’s site.

Here, we’ll round up the 10 best early Prime Day deals that you really need to dig for.

Prime Day 2020 might not be here yet, but Prime Day deals sure are!

Amazon’s biggest sale of the year so far kicks off tomorrow on Tuesday, October 13, and it runs until the end of the following day on October 14. You can expect thousands of Prime-exclusive deals to come and go during that 48-hour period, but if there’s one thing we know about Amazon it’s that there are going to be plenty of Prime Day deals all week long, not just on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ve covered plenty of early Prime Day 2020 deals that are all available right now. Highlights include a big $50 discount on AirPods Pro, Apple’s AirPods 2 at a new all-time low price of $124.99, the $90 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle or an Echo Show 5 and TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug bundle for just $49.99 each, the best-selling Roku Express HD for just $21, Roku Premiere for $27 and Roku Streaming Stick+ for $37, plus plenty more.

Those deals are all being promoted fairly strongly over on Amazon, and there are plenty more early Prime Day deals to be found in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub. What you might not realize, however, is that there are also a bunch of killer Prime Day deals hidden deep on Amazon’s site. They’re all fantastic smart home deals that are found on this page, and we’ve listed our 10 favorite ones down below.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (4-pack) – $26.99 (lowest price ever)

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home&IFTTT,No… $26.99 ($6.75 each)

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug (3-pack) – $20.99

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc

Easy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kasa app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT,… $20.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (certified refurbished) – $99.99

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Ins… $99.99

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights – $59.99

Millions of colors: Your 80″ light strip features millions of colors for combinations built to suit every mood, making your home the ultimate entertainment destination.

Animated lighting effects – Kasa’s light strip features advanced animated lighting effects, with a dozen of effects to choose from, for a unique lighting experience.

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Strip Lights Multicolor WiFi Light Strip, Works with Alexa& Google Home,… $59.99

Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch by TP-Link (3-pack) – $49.99

Easy Guided Install: Neutral Wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step by step installation. Need 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection.

0%-100% Dimming with Scheduling: Adjust desired brightness with the button or Kasa app. Tailor your lighting to fade on with a click of the switch or a double click to gently fade off the lights while your child drifts off to sleep. Set light schedules for waking up with a soft glow in the morning.

Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch by TP-Link, Single Pole, Needs Neutral Wire, WiFi Light Switch for LED… $49.99

Shark ION Robot Vacuum – $149.99

THREE BRUSH TYPES. ONE POWERFUL CLEAN: Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.

COMPLETELY INTEGRATED IN YOUR HOME: Shark ION Robot senses ledges and stairs, avoids damaging furniture and walls, and maneuvers around potential stuck situations, truly knowing your home

Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi Connected, 120min Runtime, Works with Alexa, Multi-Surface C… $149.99

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum – $199.99

Ready for any mess: Equipped with two side brushes and a main brush, DEEBOT will sweep, lift, and vacuum to clean an entire floor (Auto mode), a small area (Spot mode), or the edge of your floor (Edge mode)

Voice & app controls: Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. Ecovacs Smart App comes w/ 5+ advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc.

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Upto 110 Min Runtime, Hard F… $199.99

YI 1080p Smart Home Camera – $16.99

Adjustable Alert Frequency: AI powered human detected alert or motion detected alerts can be set by sensitivity levels from high to low. Eliminates ‘false positives’ caused by flying insects, small pets, or light changes. You’ll only be alerted for the moments that matter

Works With Alexa – Officially Alexa compatible and works with any screen-based Alexa device. You can use the Alexa Skill to turn on your camera or view its live feed with a simple voice command.

YI 1080p Smart Home Camera, Indoor IP Security Surveillance System with Night Vision, AI Human… $16.99

Kasa Smart Light Bulb by TP-Link – $11.99

Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the kasa app (compatible w/ android & ios)

Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and MicroSoft Cortana supported devices for a hands free experience

Kasa Smart Light Bulb by TP-Link – WiFi Bulbs, No Hub Required, Old Version, Works with Alexa… $11.99

Zmodo Outdoor Wireless Camera (3-pack) – $73.50

1080P Full HD & Night Vision: Zmodo outdoor camera wireless delivers clear picture of your home, from anywhere at any time, and see up to 65ft away in the dark. Smarter and adjustable night vision allows you to see color image even in a dim environment by lowering the IR sensitivity

Motion Detection with Zmodo Cloud Recording: Zmodo security camera wireless will save video clips in Zmodo App when motion is detected, offering peace of mind when you’re away from home. Motion video clips are saved in the cloud

Zmodo Outdoor Camera Wireless, 1080p Security Camera Wireless, 3 Pack Indoor Outside WiFi Camer… $73.50

Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.