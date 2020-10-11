If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods Pro cost $249 at Apple and they’ve been on sale with a $30 discount this past week at Amazon. That’s double the discount we saw last year on Black Friday.

With Prime Day 2020, Amazon’s discount just increased to $50 and matched Amazon’s all-time low price — but there’s also an extra coupon now, and it could be a mistake.

The $50 discount and extra $29.01 coupon slash the price of AirPods Pro all the way down to just $169.99, which is completely unheard of.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill. Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro just dropped to a new all-time low price on Amazon thanks to a massive $80 discount that may or may not be a mistake. In other words, hurry up and grab a pair RIGHT NOW because this deal might disappear at any moment.

Last week, Amazon was offering a terrific $30 discount on AirPods Pro. That’s twice the discount we saw last year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which is pretty crazy. On Sunday morning, however, that discount unexpectedly increased to $50 — but that’s not all. In addition to the $50 discount, there’s an extra $29.01 coupon that’s applied automatically at checkout. That chops the price of AirPods Pro all the way down to just $169.99, which is a new all-time low price by a huge margin!

Now, there’s definitely a possibility that the extra discount and added checkout coupon were added at the same time by mistake. If that’s the case, the double-discount could very well disappear now that BGR Deals has let the cat out of the bag. Amazon always honors price mistakes though, so you can score AirPods Pro for $169.99 right now even if this is somehow a mixup. And of course, if the extra $29.01 checkout coupon vanishes before you get a chance to take advantage, $199 is still an Amazing price for AirPods Pro!

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

