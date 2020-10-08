If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The QUMY Dog Boots are the perfection additions for your dog during the winter time.

This will protect their paws and make it easier to go on hikes and walks when the weather is inclimate.

Right now, you can save 15% on the dog boots.

Heading out on a hike with your dog or puppy is a great way for them to get some exercise (and a great way for you to as well). But when the weather cools down, it’s not as easy to take long walks or hikes. You’re definitely going to want to wear good shoes for yourself, but your dog should also have some shoes on if you’re going to be walking in rougher terrain.

With the QUMY Dog Boots, these will keep your dog safer and their paws protected from cold and bad weather. It’ll be easier for you to see your dog when the sun isn’t as bright, because of the reflective straps on these rugged shoes. You can choose between black or red shoes and they come in seven different sizes to best fit your dog. Not only are these a tremendous purchase for your dog, they are currently on sale.

There’s a 15% coupon you can clip at checkout to help you get ready for the colder weather. This won’t last a long time, so you should definitely do it immediately. Obviously, these boots come in a pack of four to fit your dog. They are adjustable and secure, so they won’t fall off during your ride.

Here is the information from the Amazon product page:

QUMY Dog Boots

Size 5: 2.7″x2.2″(L*W) for 40-55 lbs; size 6: 2.9″x2.5″(L*W) for 52-65 lbs; size 7: 3.1″x2.7″(L*W) for 63-75 lbs; size 8: 3.3″x2.9″(L*W) for 74-88 lbs).

SECURE and ADJUSTABLE: Easy to put on / off. These dog shoes expands with a wide split seam opening and two adjustable and reflective velcro straps to ensure a tight fit, also make your dog safe at night.

RUGGED: Tough anti-slip sole of dog boots provides stability and traction, protection from sharp thorns and hot pavement.

QUALITY: The dog boots have a rugged sole and high quality fabrics that are then sewn together to ensure they are ready for your adventure.

FASHIONABLE: QUMY dog boots are with cute pet paw embroidery, paws side is the outside, soft and hand washable.

