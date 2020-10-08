If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Smart plugs are so versatile and so affordable, which means you get plenty of bang for your buck.

Plugs from top brands are typically pretty pricey compared to lesser-known brands that might not offer quite as many features.

TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are widely believed to be among the best in the business, and right now they’re on sale at the lowest price ever.

Wi-Fi smart plugs add connectivity and wireless control to the “dumb” devices in your home that aren’t already internet-connected. Plug one into a lamp, for example, and you’ll be able to turn it on and off using your smartphone or even your voice, provided your smart plug supports a voice assistant like Alexa. Of course, that’s just the basics and pretty much every smart plug on the planet has those bases covered.

Anyone looking for more advanced features, a high-quality app, and tons of integration with smart home systems and other smart platforms, you need a smart plug from a top brand like TP-Link. That typically means spending upwards of $20 or even $25 per smart plug, but there’s a killer sale right now at Amazon that changes all that. TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs are widely heralded as the hottest smart plugs on the market, and you typically have to pay a pretty penny to get them. Grab a 4-pack right now from Amazon, however, and you’ll pay just $6.75 per smart plug! That’s pretty close to what you’d pay for bargain-basement smart plugs made by brands you’ve never even heard of, yet these Kasa smart plugs are the best in the business. This is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link – $6.75 each

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office, or on vacation

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights, etc

Easy setup and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kasa app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy

Trusted and reliable: Designed and developed in Silicon Valley, Kasa is trusted by over 5 Million users and being the reader’s choice for PCMag 2020. UL certified for safe use. 2-year warranty

