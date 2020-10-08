Apple TV+ free trial early adopters will get even longer to enjoy the streaming service without paying.

According to a series of reports, Apple is extending all Apple TV+ free trials by up to three months for those who activated the promotion between November 2019 and January 2020.

The Apple TV+ free trial is still available for consumers who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac.

In order to expand the active user base of its platform as quickly as possible, Apple gave everyone who purchased a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac starting in September 2019 a free year of Apple TV+. The new streaming service finally launched on November 1st, 2019, which means that anyone who took advantage of the promotion on day one will see their free trial expire at the end of October. But now it sounds like the trial is being extended.

According to reports from 9to5Mac and Rene Ritchie, Apple TV+ free trials will now last three months longer. So, for example, if you started a free trial on November 1st, 2019, your trial subscription will now end on February 1st, 2021. It’s unclear where this information came from, but notifications from Apple should go out soon.

It’s worth noting that the only people who will see any added time on their free trial are those who signed up for Apple TV+ between November 2019 and January 2020. At most, the free trial can extend through the end of February, so if you signed up for a free trial in March 2020 or later, your free trial period won’t change.

Beyond the extended free trials, Apple will also give store credit to Apple TV+ subscribers on paid monthly or yearly plans. If you have a yearly plan that covers the three month bonus period for free trials, you will automatically receive store credit for those months. The same is true for monthly subscribers, who will receive $4.99 a month in November, December, and January in the US. 9to5Mac says that the store credit you receive can be spent on anything from the iTunes Store, App Store, or any other Apple service to which you’re subscribed.

If you haven’t subscribed to Apple TV+ yet, it’s worth noting that the free trial is still available to anyone who picks up a new Apple device. Presumably, this will still be the case when the iPhone 12 launches later this month as well, and you can follow along as it happens when Apple streams its next event on October 13th.

Apple TV+ might not be a direct competitor for the likes of Netflix, Hulu, or even Disney+, but some of the shows and movies have gotten rave reviews, including The Morning Show, Mythic Quest, Little America, Central Park, and Ted Lasso. But the biggest get of all might be Greyhound, starring none other than Tom Hanks.