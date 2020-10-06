Apple announced that it will hold its second virtual event of the fall on October 13th, where the iPhone 12 is expected to make its long-awaited debut.

Leaks and rumors have suggested that Apple will launch four all-new iPhone models this fall: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

You can watch the “Hi, Speed” Apple Event on October 13th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and likely streaming live on YouTube.

Last month, Apple hosted a virtual event to reveal a series of new devices, but the latest iPhone was nowhere to be seen. We got early looks at the new iPad, iPad Air, and Apple Watch models, but for the first time in quite a while, the company didn’t have a new iPhone to unveil in September, as the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Apple to delay the launch by “a few weeks,” as CFO Luca Maestri said in an earnings call at the end of July.

September came and went without any official news regarding Apple’s flagship product, but on Tuesday, Apple finally announced that its second major event of the fall will take place on October 13th. As usual, the invite doesn’t include any specifics, but we will almost certainly be introduced to the iPhone 12 at this event.

According to countless leaks and rumors leading up to this announcement, Apple will launch four iPhone 12 models this fall: 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Based on the invitation (which was sent out to members of the press on Tuesday), it looks like speed will be the focus of the event, as the iPhone 12 models will undoubtedly be faster than their predecessors:

As the invitation reveals, Apple will once again host the event at Apple Park, with the live stream beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 13th. You’ll be able to stream the event on Apple.com, and providing that nothing significant has changed since last month, it will probably stream on YouTube as well.

We now know when Apple will show us the iPhone 12 models for the very first time, but the release dates of the new phones are still a mystery. Recently, leakers and analysts have suggested that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models could be ready to ship out earlier than the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which might lead to a staggered launch schedule, similar to how Apple handled the launches of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

All four iPhone 12 models are said to feature 5G support and OLED displays. The 5G support is likely what Apple is hinting at in its invitation. The phones should all be similarly capable devices, but the mini and standard models are expected to have dual-lens cameras while the Pro models will feature triple-lens cameras.