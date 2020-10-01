The Netflix October 2020 releases list is packed from start to finish with exciting new original movies and series.

Among the many highlights, you’ll find The Haunting of Bly Manor, Unsolved Mysteries volume 2, a new Aaron Sorkin film, and a new Adam Sandler Haloween movie.

In this roundup, we’ll show you all the new original movies, series, and specials that Netflix will release over the course of October 2020.

September is now behind us but it was a huge month for Netflix subscribers. Definitely scroll through Netflix’s September 2020 releases list to make sure you didn’t miss anything big, because the month was packed so tight with high-profile releases that it was almost impossible to stay on top of them all. Highlights include The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!, the new Charlie Kaufman movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things, the new space drama Away starring Hillary Swank that might very well be one of the best original Netflix shows of 2020 so far, The Gift season 2, the new series Ratched starring Sarah Paulson, Criminal UK season 2, Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and hit movie The Devil All the Time featuring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, among others.

As big a month as September was, subscribers are going to be very happy when they see how impressive Netflix’s October 2020 releases list is. Things heat up right out of the gate this month with a bunch of great third-party movies that were released today, such as The Outpost and the criminally underrated movie Stranger Than Fiction starring Will Ferrell, Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Dustin Hoffman. You can check out all of this month’s new releases in our earlier coverage, but Netflix fans are always most interested in new Netflix originals that are set to debut. With that in mind, we’re going to run through every single one of Netflix’s new movies, series, and specials that are set to be released in October.

Netflix often reserves its biggest releases for the end of each month, but two of the biggest new releases of October will premiere pretty early in the month. First, we have Adam Sandler’s new movie Hubie Halloween on October 7th, which will undoubtedly be among the month’s most-streamed releases, for better or worse. Then comes The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9th, and that’s the one we’re really looking forward to. It’s the second installment of Netflix’s wildly popular anthology series that kicked off with The Haunting of Hill House back in October of 2018.

Some more Netflix originals you should be looking forward to this month are a new Aaron Sorkin movie called The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen on October 16th, a new anthology series called Social Distance, and volume 2 of Netflix’s smash hit revival of Unsolved Mysteries. The new David Fincher film MANK was also supposed to be released this month, but it’s unclear if that’s still the plan even though the movie’s Netflix page is already live. MANK isn’t currently listed on Netflix’s official release schedule for October, though the company previously said it was set to debut this month.

You’ll find the full release schedule of Netflix’s original content down below, and we were sure to include links where available so you can add titles to your list and read more about them.

Streaming October 1st

Streaming October 2nd

Streaming October 4th

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 6th

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 7th

Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 9th

Streaming October 12th

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 13th

Streaming October 14th

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 15th

Streaming October 16th

Streaming October 19th

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming October 20th

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 21st

Streaming October 22nd

Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 23rd

Streaming October 27th

Streaming October 28th

Streaming October 30th