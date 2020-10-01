- The Netflix October 2020 releases list is packed from start to finish with exciting new original movies and series.
- Among the many highlights, you’ll find The Haunting of Bly Manor, Unsolved Mysteries volume 2, a new Aaron Sorkin film, and a new Adam Sandler Haloween movie.
- In this roundup, we’ll show you all the new original movies, series, and specials that Netflix will release over the course of October 2020.
September is now behind us but it was a huge month for Netflix subscribers. Definitely scroll through Netflix’s September 2020 releases list to make sure you didn’t miss anything big, because the month was packed so tight with high-profile releases that it was almost impossible to stay on top of them all. Highlights include The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!, the new Charlie Kaufman movie I’m Thinking of Ending Things, the new space drama Away starring Hillary Swank that might very well be one of the best original Netflix shows of 2020 so far, The Gift season 2, the new series Ratched starring Sarah Paulson, Criminal UK season 2, Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and hit movie The Devil All the Time featuring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, among others.
As big a month as September was, subscribers are going to be very happy when they see how impressive Netflix’s October 2020 releases list is. Things heat up right out of the gate this month with a bunch of great third-party movies that were released today, such as The Outpost and the criminally underrated movie Stranger Than Fiction starring Will Ferrell, Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Dustin Hoffman. You can check out all of this month’s new releases in our earlier coverage, but Netflix fans are always most interested in new Netflix originals that are set to debut. With that in mind, we’re going to run through every single one of Netflix’s new movies, series, and specials that are set to be released in October.
Netflix often reserves its biggest releases for the end of each month, but two of the biggest new releases of October will premiere pretty early in the month. First, we have Adam Sandler’s new movie Hubie Halloween on October 7th, which will undoubtedly be among the month’s most-streamed releases, for better or worse. Then comes The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9th, and that’s the one we’re really looking forward to. It’s the second installment of Netflix’s wildly popular anthology series that kicked off with The Haunting of Hill House back in October of 2018.
Some more Netflix originals you should be looking forward to this month are a new Aaron Sorkin movie called The Trial of the Chicago 7 starring Sacha Baron Cohen on October 16th, a new anthology series called Social Distance, and volume 2 of Netflix’s smash hit revival of Unsolved Mysteries. The new David Fincher film MANK was also supposed to be released this month, but it’s unclear if that’s still the plan even though the movie’s Netflix page is already live. MANK isn’t currently listed on Netflix’s official release schedule for October, though the company previously said it was set to debut this month.
You’ll find the full release schedule of Netflix’s original content down below, and we were sure to include links where available so you can add titles to your list and read more about them.
Streaming October 1st
- Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM
- The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 2nd
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM
- The Binding — NETFLIX FILM
- Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Òlòtūré — NETFLIX FILM
- Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM
- Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 4th
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 6th
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 7th
- Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM
- To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 9th
- Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM
- Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM
- The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 12th
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 13th
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 14th
- BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 15th
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM
- Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 16th
- Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Révolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 19th
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 20th
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 21st
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 22nd
- Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 23rd
- Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
- Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 27th
- Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 28th
- Holidate — NETFLIX FILM
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 30th
- Bronx — NETFLIX FILM
- The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM
- His House — NETFLIX FILM
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL