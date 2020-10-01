If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is right around the corner, as October 13-14 is less than two weeks away.

To help prepare you, Amazon is blowing out huge deals prior to the event.

The Big Fall Sale is going on right now, offering up 20% discounts.

It’s the best time of year for savings. Prime Day 2020 on Amazon is right around the corner and Black Friday is shortly after that. You’re going to be shopping a lot in the next few months, getting the best deals and the best products for gifts and for yourself.

But before Prime Day is upon us, Amazon is still shelling out deals like it’s their job (because it kind of is). Currently going on, the Big Fall Sale is made for you if you need at-home essentials. You’ll be able to save up to 20% on work, learn, and everything that has to do with your home.

There are plenty of deals that are broken down by genre. The work and learn from home section will deliver printer paper, pens, notebooks, backpacks, and more. You can improve your home seasonally by adding LED lights, garage lighting, camping gear, smart plugs, and even plumbing deals.



You can also get industrial and commercial supplies like face masks, gloves, PPE, and goggles. Boost your home and furniture with goodies like jewelry organizers, space heaters, candles, mattresses, electric blankets and more. Plus, get ready for the holiday with toys like building sets, dolls, race cars, calendars, and so much more.



There’s a ton of deals to look at and this sale won’t last forever.

