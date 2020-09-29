National Coffee Day 2020 is on Tuesday, September 29th, and there are tons of great National Coffee Day deals and freebies to be found.

Participating nationwide coffee shops and retails are offering all sorts of great bargains, from free coffee to other freebies and deals with certain purchases.

Dunkin and Starbucks are the two big ones, of course, but there are plenty of other establishments with offers that are worth checking out.

Happy National Coffee Day 2020, everyone! We’re not sure when or where National Coffee Day originated, and we don’t even really know why it exists. Like all these other annual food-based holidays though, the important thing is that there are a bunch of great deals out there to help you celebrate National Coffee Day. That’s right, it’s a holiday that will actually save you money instead of costing you money, like traditional holidays!

The one thing you can count on when it comes to all these different national food days is that Offers.com will scour the internet in an effort to round up all the best deals. Such is the case for National Coffee Day 2020, and there are plenty of great deals to be found in Offers.com’s latest roundup. You’ll find all those deals listed down below, and don’t forget to call your favorite local privately-owned shops to see what kind of deals they’re offering. In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they need your business now more than ever.

Amora Coffee: Get a premium bag of Amora Coffee and a Mug FREE in honor of National Coffee Day when you join the Amora Coffee club (you only pay $1 for shipping and handling) – a $25 value! Choose from 10 delicious blends.

Atlas Coffee Club: If you enjoy the idea of tasting coffee from around the world, consider joining the Atlas Coffee Club and receive a curation of the world’s best single-origin coffee, postcard, tasting notes, and brewing tips each month. Receive your first bag FREE when you sign up.

Barnes & Noble: Available in-store through Sept. 30, grab a bag of Starbucks coffee at Barnes & Noble and get $2 off. While you’re at it, why not pick up a favorite paperback and get the second one 50% off also good through Sept. 30.

Baskin Robbins: Until the end of September, Baskin Robbins is offering a deal on their Cappuccino Blast! For a limited time, get a small for $3, a medium for $4, and a large for $5 (promotional price not available with delivery).

Circle K: Convenience store coffee is being transformed at Circle K where they grind premium coffee beans for each individual cup – something they call “bean-to-cup” – ready in under a minute. In honor of National Coffee Day, Circle K is offering guests a FREE hot or iced coffee of any size, redeemable via its app at participating stores.

Clio Coffee: The maker of the single-cup coffee system, Clio Coffee is giving away 50 Clio Brewers plus a month’s supply of coffee pods in honor of National Coffee Day. If you had a trip planned to Italy that you had to cancel due to COVID-19, share the details of your missed vacation on Instagram, using the tag @cliocoffee and #MissedAmericano. The winners – one from each state – will be chosen at random and alerted via social media on National Coffee Day. Entries will be accepted through Sept. 29.

Coffee Beanery: Get any size fresh-brewed coffee for just under a buck on National Coffee Day at a Coffee Beanery near you.

Community Coffee: Autumn is the best time of year for coffee! Order coffee, tea, gifts, and more and save 20% on your order at the family-owned Community Coffee Company.

Corner Bakery Cafe: Rewarding their loyalty members with one free coffee daily for the entire month of Oct., Corner Bakery knows how to celebrate National Coffee Day. Non-members have a chance to enjoy this deal if they sign up by Oct. 4. New members will also receive a $5 off coupon for their next visit.

Cumberland Farms: If you have previously signed up with Cumberland Farms, the morning of Sept. 29, you will automatically receive your offer for FREE coffee. If you aren’t a member, text COFFEE to 64827 and receive a digital coupon redeemable for any size coffee for free on National Coffee Day.

Dunkin’: For one day only, on National Coffee Day, Dunkin’ will be offering a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Also, comment on Dunkin’s Instagram or Twitter post on Sept. 23 with the emoji that best describes yourself BEFORE having your Dunkin’ and tag a friend using #NationalDunkinDaySweepstakes for a chance to win a special Dunkin’ kit with a variety of fun coffee goodies. A total of 100 winners will be randomly selected from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on September 23.

Eight O’Clock Coffee: Go to the Eight O’Clock Coffee website, enter your email address, and receive 10% off your first purchase after receiving your personalized code. Valid for one use only.

Godiva: On Tuesday, Sept. 29, National Coffee Day, GODIVA Café locations will be offering a FREE 12-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Additionally, at both GODIVA Boutiques and on GODIVA.com, coffee bags will be 30% off on Sept. 29.

goPuff: The go-to solution for immediate delivery of everyday needs, goPuff, is celebrating National Coffee Day with multiple deals. On Sept. 28 and 29, goPuff users can have their favorite coffee and energy drinks delivered right to their door in minutes for a flat $1.95 delivery fee. Also, find these deals: Starbucks Tripleshot Vanilla, 15-ounce, 2 for $5.50, Chameleon Organic Dark Chocolate Oatmilk Coldbrew Latte 8-ounce, 2 for $6 or La Colombe Cold Brew Columbian Light Roast Coffee 42-ounce., buy one, get the second for 50% off.

Instacart: Two coffee deals are available on Instacart. The first is in connection with Kraft Heinz: Spend $22 on select Maxwell House and Gevalia Coffee products and save $5 or unlock free delivery. This offer is good from Sept. 28 through Nov. 1. The second deal is with Tata Global Beverages and features $1.50 off select Eight O’Clock Coffee products, which is good through the end of the year.

Jack in the box: From Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, get a FREE regular hot or iced coffee with any app purchase at Jack in the Box.

Keurig: Start National Coffee Day off on the right note by enrolling in Keurig’s subscription coffee service. Choose your own starter kit and receive either 50% off select coffee makers or a FREE K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker.

Krispy Kreme: Free coffee and donut from Krispy Kreme on National Coffee Day for Krispy Kreme Rewards members – no purchase necessary. Guests who are not yet members can sign up through the Krispy Kreme app or on the Krispy Kreme site and get a free donut as a reward. All guests, rewards member or not, can enjoy free brewed coffee at Krispy Kreme on Sept. 29 at participating locations. No purchase necessary.

Kwik Trip: If you are a Kwik Rewards member and have the app, on National Coffee Day you will automatically receive a digital coupon for a FREE 12-ounce Karuba Coffee and FREE belVita Breakfast Biscuits. The offer is valid at all Kwik Trip and Kwik Star stores. Not a member? Get signed up today.

MAPCO: Fuel up your car and yourself on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at MAPCO and receive one 16-ounce cup of MAPCO coffee FREE. All guests are invited to try seasonal Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino, Bourbon Pecan Coffee (in limited stores), or MAPCO’s newly launched House Reserve blend. While guests satisfy their coffee craving, they can take advantage of other MAPCO savings by signing up for the convenience store chain’s My Reward$ Program through MAPCO’s new app.

Peet’s Coffee: Coffee fans searching for the best and freshest beans in honor of National Coffee Day can enjoy 25% off coffee beans online and in Peet’s coffee bars from Sept. 27 through Sept. 29. Peetnik Rewards members and email subscribers will be receiving early access to the exclusive offer starting on Sept. 26. True coffee fans will want to go to the Peets online store and order National Coffee Day exclusive merchandise: a Mug Jumper mug and T-shirt.

Pilot Flying J: Looking for a FREE cup of the “best coffee on the interstate?” On Sept. 29, in honor of National Coffee Day, grab a cup of any hot or cold Pilot coffee (any size!) for free, including the limited time Nicaraguan or Vanilla Cold Brew. Satisfy those pumpkin cravings by adding a little pumpkin pie creamer to your cup ’o joe. Find over 620 Pilot Flying J travel centers and convenience stores across the country.

QuickChek: Celebrating National Coffee Day on Tuesday, Sept. 29, QuickChek, the family-owned fresh convenience market chain, is offering a FREE, fresh-brewed 20-ounce hot coffee or FREE 20-ounce iced coffee, including fall favorite Pumpkin Spice, when you download the QuickChek Rewards app and register for an account.

Sheetz: In honor of National Coffee Day, for one day only, enjoy a FREE cold brew when you order through the Sheetz app – any size, any flavor! If you live in the Mid-Atlantic, look for one of Sheetz’s 611 locations on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Silk: The plant-based brand that features a wide variety of dairy-free products is going all-in on National Coffee Day. They are giving 100 fans FREE NEW Silk Oat Yeah “The Extra Creamy One” oat milk for the rest of the year. To enter, visit Silk’s Instagram page on Sept. 29 and leave a comment on which featured Extra Creamy recipe you’d be most interested in trying. After the contest ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 29, Silk will randomly select winners and notify them via Instagram direct message.

Starbucks: From Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, Starbucks is rewarding Starbucks Rewards members with Star Days — a weeklong celebration featuring an exclusive National Coffee Day offer, games, and ways to earn more Starbucks Stars. On Sept. 29, Starbucks Rewards members who order a handcrafted beverage (grande or larger) by using the order-ahead-and-pay feature in the Starbucks app will receive a FREE drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Good through the end of Sept., The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is offering a 25% discount when you place an online order.

Tim Hortons: From Sept. 28 through Oct. 26, Tim Hortons’ U.S. guests can purchase any size hot or iced coffee for $0.99 through the Tim Hortons app or at timhortons.com. Modifications would be at an extra charge.

Uber Eats: Enjoy 25% off hot Starbucks coffees through Sept. 30 on orders placed by 11 a.m. in the Uber Eats app. 25% off hot coffees will be automatically applied in the Uber Eats app. Hot coffees include hot brewed coffee, hot espresso beverages, americanos, cappuccinos, flat whites, lattes, macchiatos, and mochas.

Walmart: Offering a variety of deals in honor of National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, Walmart is going strong with sales on Keurig Coffee Systems, Starbucks Coffee Pods, McCafe Coffee Pods, the Takeya 2-quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer, and more.

Wawa: Sign up for Wawa Rewards and get a reward for any size coffee for FREE that can be used on Sept. 29, in honor of National Coffee Day.