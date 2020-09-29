Microsoft has announced the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games being given away in October.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can grab Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut and Maid of Sker on Xbox One, and Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy and Costume Quest on Xbox 360.

You can save about $72 by picking up all four Games with Gold while they’re on sale for free.

Once again, this month’s list of free Xbox games isn’t particularly noteworthy, but with the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S right around the corner, we aren’t sure what Games with Gold will look like in a couple of months. Microsoft hasn’t said anything about the feature post-November 12th, but in the meantime, you should definitely pick up the survival horror game Maid of Sker and the forgotten classic Sphinx in October.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for October:

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut ($16.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One A killer puzzle game where you control Skullface, a psychotic slasher hell-bent on revenge. Slide this adorably demented murderer around hundreds of isometric puzzle levels to squash, flay, and decapitate hapless victims in this darkly comic homage to 80s horror movies.

($16.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One Maid of Sker ($24.99 ERP): Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One Maid of Sker is a first-person survival horror, set in a remote hotel with a gory and macabre history from British folklore. Inspired by the haunting tales of Elisabeth Williams, discover a suffocating family secret with stealth tactics amongst sound-based AI enemies.

($24.99 ERP): Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy ($14.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy is an original third-person action-adventure inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt. Sphinx’s journey will require bravery, agility, and special powers. He will also rely on his reluctant hero friend, the Mummy, to help him when being inconspicuous is the only solution.

($14.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Costume Quest ($14.99 ERP): Available October 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Rediscover Halloween in this imaginative RPG from Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions. Explore the monster-filled neighborhood of Auburn Pines, Autumn Haven Mall and Fall Valley Carnival. Collect magical costumes with super powers, unique weapons and special items as you hunt down quests. Level-up your heroic warrior and battle the evil overlords in this epic adventure to save Halloween!

($14.99 ERP): Available October 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

You’ll save over $71 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 3000 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above. And as always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they go back to being paid.