The coronavirus is on the rise in several states across the country. States currently seeing a huge increase in infections include Montana, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Arizona.

To date, 200,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. Experts warn that the figure could climb even higher come October and November once flu season arrives.

The U.S. is currently seeing anywhere from 35,000 to 55,000 new coronavirus infections every day.

The number of coronavirus deaths surged past 200,000 last week and, sadly enough, the situation is liable to get worse before it gets better. Over the next few weeks, experts warn that we’ll likely see a massive surge in new coronavirus cases on account of colder weather and the flu season kicking into high gear. Remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the U.S. would be in big trouble if the daily number of new coronavirus cases didn’t drop down below 10,000 by fall? Well, fall is already in full swing and the U.S. saw 55,000 new cases this past Friday alone.

What’s particularly concerning about the current state of the coronavirus in the U.S. is that new infections are on the rise all across the country. As of this weekend, for example, there were only 10 states where the coronavirus was found to be on the decline. What’s more, three states last week — Montana, South Dakota, and Utah — all reported a record number of new cases measured within a 24-hour period.

All told, the outlook across the country looks bleak. To this point, information gleaned from The New York Times’ updated COVID-19 map sheds some light on which states are seeing a worrisome uptick in new coronavirus infections.

According to the Times, the following states are currently experiencing a rise in new coronavirus cases: North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Utah, Iowa, Montana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nevada, Alaska, Colorado, New Mexico, Massachusetts, Oregon, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Arizona.

Utah in particular has seen its number of new coronavirus cases jump by 107% over the last two weeks. As a point of reference, the number of new coronavirus cases in Utah on August 17 was 284. Flash forward to September 28 and that figure jumped to 1,005.

The only silver lining from the data above is that coronavirus-related deaths, for the most part, have been trending downward since the beginning of August. Still, with the potential for new cases to rise drastically in the coming weeks, experts warn that an accompanying increase in deaths is more than likely.

As to what people can do to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading even further, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar recently listed out a few simple strategies people can follow. The list isn’t all that surprising, but with the coronavirus on the rise across the country, a reminder might prove to be helpful:

Wash your hands frequently Adhere to social distancing rules Wear a face mask Get a flu vaccine this fall Remember that we’re in the midst of a serious pandemic that can cause serious health issues.