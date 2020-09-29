If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is just around the corner. The dates were just announced for Oct. 13-14.

Before then, Amazon is still getting you ready for the sale with some great deals leading into the sale.

You can save up to 25% off USB-C to HDMI adapters from QGeeM.

It’s never a bad time to be more connected. But connected can mean a lot of things. It doesn’t always have to be cords are flowing from every area, as there are plenty of wireless accessories, like headphones and earbuds, that make life easier. But when it comes down to the nitty gritty, you’re going to want to be synced up and plugged in.

Amazon is making sure of that, as for a limited time, you can save up to 25% off USB-C to HDMI adapters from QGeeM. While you may be getting ready for Prime Day 2020, you don’t need a Prime membership to access these savings. But as you’re going into Prime Day, you’ll want one to unlock all of the best deals.

There are six deals that we are here to tell you about, so you can be more connected in your daily life.

QGeeM USB C to HDMI Adapter 4K Cable – $8 w/coupon

Plug & play – plug-and-play, No additional driver/software required. Perfect solution for your USB-C MacBook Pro/ MacBook, I Mac, surface Book 2, pixels, HP Envy 13, Galaxy Book, and Chromebook, drive one or two HDMI monitors/displays, up to 4K@30Hz resolution. Compatible with HDMI-enabled TVs/monitors/projectors for both video and audio transfer.

Streaming from everywhere – stream sports events, watch movies, gaming, and show photos/Albums directly from your devices (Samsung galaxy S8/S9/S8 Plus/S9 Plus/Note 8) and never miss the game-winning touchdown or your favorite TV episodes. No more worry on bad Wi-Fi casting issues. Comes with a complimentary small pouch – Perfect for traveling and presentations (*Note: designed for computers mainly, do not have any charging port on the adapter)

Wide COMPATIBILITY – compatible with 2018/2017/2016 MacBook Pro, surface Book 2, Surface go, 2017 i Mac, 2017/2016/2015 MacBook, Samsung Galaxy S8/S9/Note 8/Note 9, HTC U11, Pixel book, Dell XPS 15/ XPS 13, HP Envy 13, Galaxy Book, Chromebook, Chromebook Pixel, Intel NUC, Pixel slat, and many others (see detailed product description section below) —kindly reminder: for devices with USB 3. 1 Gen 1, and Samsung Galaxy S9/S8, It may take longer time to sync, Please be patient and give it more time

Compact & friendly design – Compact and lightweight, with user-friendly non-slip design for easier plug and unplug. Braided nylon cable for extra durability. Premium aluminum casing for better heat insulation. Fits snugly with the USB-C ports on your devices, better signal transfer protection

QGeeM USB C to HDMI Adapter 4K Cable, USB Type-C to HDMI Adapter [Thunderbolt 3 Compatible] Com… $8.00 w/coupon Available from Amazon

QGeeM 7 in 1 Type C Hub to HDMI 4K – $20 w/coupon

Ultra High Speed: SD & TF cards can be read simultaneously.Features SD/TF dual USB 3.0 card readers with data transfer speed up to UHS-I (95MB/s), which is much faster than most card readers in the market .4K@30Hz HDMI and three USB 3.0 ports with speed up to 5 Gbps.

Video & Audio Output: Mirror or extend your screen with the HDMI port to HDTV, monitor or projector for video and audio transfer. Support 3840×2160 4K@30Hz, 1920×1200,1920 x 1080,1280 x 1024 and lower resolutions at 60Hz.

Plug & Play with Integrated Charging: Used with no external drives or power required; used with portable devices such as wire keyboard, USB flash drive, 2.5mm external disk etc. Integrated Charging: The type-c charge port can pass up to 100W power to the USB Power Delivery Laptop, and provide extra power to hard disk, DVD driver and accessories that connected to the USB ports simultaneously. (Not for Apple SuperDrive)

Widely Compatible with MacBook Pro 2016 2017 2018,New MacBook Air 2018 – (Not for previous generation MacBook Air & Pro), MacBook 12, New iMac/Pro, Surface Book 2/Go, Chromebook, Pixelbook, Dell, HP, Huawei mate 20/P20,Samsung S8/S8 Plus/S9/ S9 Plus /S10, more fully-functional Type C devices. (See Product Description)

Mac-style Design: Unibody aluminum alloy casing with ionized finish. The QGEEM USB-C Adapter can save your desk space and expand your devices connectivity!

USB C Hub HDMI Adapter,QGeeM 7 in 1 Type C Hub to HDMI 4k,3 USB 3.0 Ports,100W Power Delivery,S… $20.00 w/coupon Available from Amazon

QGeeM 5 in 1 USB C to HDMI 4K Adapter – $10.87 w/coupon

[5-in-1 Instant Expansion] Expand more ports to connect more. QGeeM 5-in-1 USB-C data hub features a 4K HDMI output port, SD and TF card readers, 1 USB 3.0 and 1 USB 2.0 ports . And all hub ports can work simultaneously, small yet mighty, easily fulfill your daily

[HDMI Port for 4K Visual Feast]Mirror or extend your screen with QGeeM USB C adapter HDMI port and directly stream 4K UHD, Full HD 1080p or 3D video to HDTV, monitor or projector. You could enjoy movies with your family on bigger screen, or making a vivid presenting in a meeting.

[5Gbps Superspeed Data Transfer] USB 3.0 ports of our type-c hub support transmission speed rates of up to 5 Gbps, connect to your smartphone, tablet and hard drive for effortless data transfer, transfer an HD movie in seconds. Backwards can compatible for wired /wireless mouse & keyboard that ensures the wireless network and other connected device work properly.

[Read SD/TF Cards Simultaneously] Built in SD and TF slots easily access files from universal SD card and Micro SD card; Support 2 cards reading simultaneously,QGeeM USB C SD card reader transfers data with highest speed up to 100MB/S, sharing all your interests on your social network freely.

USB C Hub,QGeeM 5 in 1 USB C to HDMI 4K Adapter,USB C to USB 3.0,Type C SD/TF Card Reader,USB t… $10.87 w/coupon Available from Amazon

QGeeM 5 in 1 USB C to HDMI Adapter 4k Multiport – $15.19 w/coupon

5-in-1 USB-C Hub: Extending your laptop from a usb c port to one 4K HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, one SD card reader and one TF card reader. Plug & Play, No additional driver required.

4K HDMI Video Output: Connect with our type C hub HDMI port, which can mirror or extend your screen and directly steam a vivid 4K UHD @30Hz(3840 x 2160) or Full HD video to HDTV, monitor or projector.

Super Speed Data Transfer: High speed USB 3.0 ports can sync data or your files in seconds at speed up to 5Gbps, down compatible with USB 2.0 and below. SD & TF cards can be read simultaneously and easy to transfer your photos or other videos in seconds from camera to laptop.

Wide Compatibility:Compatible with MacBook Pro 2016 2017 2018,New MacBook Air 2018 – (Not with previous generation MacBook Air & Pro), MacBook 12, Chromebook, Pixelbook, Dell, HP, Huawei mate 20/P20,Samsung S8/S8 Plus/S9/ S9 Plus /S10, more fully-functional Type C devices (See Product Description)

Exquisite Ultra-Slim Design: Our usb-c adapter hub with aluminum alloy casing, compact and lightweight, without taking up too much space. We provide 18 months warranty and get customer services to you within 24 hours

USB C Hub,QGeeM 5 in 1 USB C to HDMI Adapter 4k Multiport,USB C to USB 3.0,Type C Card Readers… $15.19 w/coupon Available from Amazon

QGeeM 4FT Braided 4K@60Hz Cable Adapter – $12.79 w/coupon

As see on screen the USB C TO HDMI cable enables you to effortlessly connect an USB-C laptop to an HDMI-equipped monitor/TV/projector; easy to stream sports events, movies, TV shows, gaming, presentations, websites, slideshows, and more

Highlighting features supports resolution up to 4k(3840*2160)@60hz,delivering a crisp, vivid image without motion blur or lag; aluminum body and 4ft nylon braided cable for extra durability;with all-in-one design, No more adapter or cable needed

Easy to use just Plug and play without the need of any complex configurations. This type C/Thunderbolt 3 to HDMI cable makes multi-monitors displays a breeze! You can use an external display as your main workspace or to extend your desktop

Wide compatibility with USB-C port laptops/phones with DP Alt Mode. Support iPad Pro, Mac, Chrome book Pixel, Dell XPS 13/15, Lenovo Yoga 910, HP Specter x360, etc. (Note: not designed for Type-C phones or tablets except Galaxy Note 8/S8+/S8, Huawei mate 10, LG G5)Doesn’t work with LG G6

USB C to HDMI Cable Adapter,QGeeM 4FT Braided 4K@60Hz Cable Adapter(Thunderbolt 3 Compatible)Co… $12.79 w/coupon Available from Amazon

QGeeM Gold-Plated HDMI to VGA Adapter – $5.59 w/coupon

Simple design – The simple-design HDMI to VGA adapter can connect a computer, desktop, laptop, or other devices with HDMI port to a monitor, projector, HDTV, or other devices with VGA port; Tuck this lightweight gadget into your bag or pocket to do a business presentation with your laptop and projector, or extend your desktop screen to a monitor or TV; A VGA cable is required (sold separately)

Superior stability – Advanced IC chip stably turn HDMI digital signal into VGA analog signal;It is not a bi-directional converter, can NOT transmit signals from VGA to HDMI

High performance – The QGeeM HDMI male to VGA female converter supports resolution up to 1920×1080@60Hz (1080p Full HD) including 720p, 1600×1200, 1280×1024 for high definition monitors or projectors; Gold plated HDMI connector resists corrosion and abrasion and improves the signal transmission performance; Molded strain relief increases cable durability.

Wide compatibility – The adapter is compatible with computer,desktop,laptop,ultrabook, notebook, Chromebook, Raspberry Pi, Intel Nuc, Roku, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Wii U, Set Top Box, TV BOX, or other devices with HDMI port; NOTE: NOT compatible with Blu-ray player and devices with low-power HDMI ports such as SONY PS4, Apple MacBook Pro with Retina Display, Mac mini, and Apple TV

HDMI to VGA,QGeeM Gold-Plated HDMI to VGA Adapter (Male to Female) Compatible with Computer,Des… $5.59 Available from Amazon

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.