Countless millions of people across the country and around the world suffer from insomnia or other problems falling asleep and staying asleep.

A study by Infinium Global Research from earlier this year says that the sleep aids market will reach more than $110 billion by 2025.

According to new research from Sweden, there’s one simple thing that is 20 times more likely to cure insomnia than anything else on the market: A weighted blanket.

So many people out there have difficulty sleeping. Problems can run the full gamut from occasional troubles falling asleep or waking up early on occasion to full-blown insomnia that makes people feel completely helpless. A full night of restful sleep is absolutely crucial in so many ways, and it impacts everything from energy levels the following day to overall health. That’s right — a lack of sleep has been shown in many studies to have the potential to cause serious health problems.

There are so many studies out there that look to shed light on potential cures for insomnia, but there’s one recent one in particular that we want to draw your attention to. It’s a peer-reviewed study by researchers in Sweden that was just published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, and it’s an intriguing read from start to finish. If you’d rather skip to the end, here’s the key takeaway: The researchers found that a simple weighted blanket is 20 times more likely to cure a person’s sleepless nights than any other sleep aid that was tested.

Weighted blankets are hugely popular and now you know why. Not only do they work, but they work far better than anything else on the market right now. Looking to find out for yourself just how helpful a high-quality weighted blanket can be? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Three of Amazon’s best-selling and highest-rated weighted blankets can be found below, including the beloved YnM Weighted Blanket that comes in 14 different size and weight combinations and has more than 16,000 5-star reviews. There’s even a coupon that’ll save you $50 on the beloved RELAX EDEN Adult Weighted Blanket with Removable, Washable Duvet Cover!

YnM Weighted Blanket

While this comes in 14 different sizes to match you and your lifestyle the best, the fact that it has glass beads that help set your temperature is what makes this really wearable. Now you won’t feel too hot or cold while you’re using it.

Use This Weighted Blanket on Its Own Or With a Duvet Cover; Great Gift for Every Age. Purchase Matching Ynm Duvet Together to Enjoy a Discount.

The original YnM weighted blanket offers a natural way to help calm your body for a restful night of sleep; a great calming sensory blanket for adults and children to help decompress and provide comfort

Made with multiple layers and smaller compartments (4.7”x4.7”) for maximum comfort that contours to the shape of your body

Our unique 7-layer structure is designed to keep you comfortable and cool, allowing the glass beads to provide temperature control

YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads… $43.90 - $155.00 Available from Amazon

COMHO Weighted Blanket

This is an extremely durable blanket that will be with you for many years. It is breathable with nanoceramic beads that won’t even let others hear you moving and will calm your body if you toss and turn.

FUNCTION – Many of the latest scientific research reports show that Weighted Blanket can evenly fit your body and create a calm feeling of being held or hugged to encourage a restful great all-natural use environment, which can significantly increase people’s deep sleep time.

PREMIUM MATERIAL – Our weighted blankets use 100% natural cotton to make our weighted blankets more comfortable, breathable, and safe. Nanoceramic beads can reduce the noise generated by movement, and it is more effective in the body to improve sleep.

MULTI-LAYER DESIGN – The COMHO Weighted Blanket has a multi-layer design, which can make the blanket more warm and durable and it has better dust-proof function, making the weighted Blanket cleaner.

TOP TECHNOLOGY -COMHO Weighted Blankets using advanced sewing techniques can avoid quilting cracking and glass bead leakage. So our blankets have perfect quality and long life.

COMHO Weighted Blanket Cotton Cooling Heavy Blanket 20 lbs,60''x80'',Queen Size $19.99 - $57.99 Available from Amazon

RELAX EDEN Adult Weighted Blanket

It is hypoallergenic, so anybody can use this blanket. Plus, it’s perfect to use all times of the year, as it’s good for the winter and breathable enough for the summer.

NO MORE RESTLESS NIGHTS – Our cotton weighted blanket works two-fold to calm and soothe both your muscles and mind for complete relaxation. This promotes a deep, peaceful sleep leaving you fresh and rejuvenated.

COZY & COMFORTABLE – With 7 layers, soft cotton, and polyester construction our weighted blanket for adults offers a deluxe feeling that is simply unparalleled. This hypoallergenic blanket is filled with non-toxic, high-end glass beads, evenly distributing the weight across your body.

EASY CARE – Everyone wants the weighted blanket, but not the tedious care instructions that come with it! That’s why we created our washable weighted blanket. Simply remove the cover for easy cleaning.

RELAX EDEN Adult Weighted Blanket W/Removable, Washable Duvet Cover| 15 lbs, 60”x 80” Size|… $49.95 Available from Amazon

