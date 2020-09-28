If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is almost upon us, as Amazon has just announced the dates of Oct. 13-14 as the big sale.

But that doesn’t have to stop you from shopping for crazy deals now. Amazon is already starting to roll out some great ones.

This new sale on refurbished Amazon products is one of the many now available.

It’s never not a great time to seek out some of Amazon’s best devices, but when they are on sale is probably the best time to do it. Prime Day was officially announced today as the mega sales event will be taking place on Oct. 13-14, or just in a few weeks.

But you can do your shopping now, thanks to an early Prime Day 2020 deal. You should continue to check out the hub page each day leading up to the event to see what deals are coming out ahead of the sale.

For those who are Amazon Prime members, you know how great of a service it is. You get a ton of access that nobody else does and free shipping to boot. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free trial to get you ready for Prime Day.

Enticing Amazon customers with a sale on some of its best selling devices makes all the sense in the world, which is why Amazon is doing just that. Right now, if you’re a Prime member, you can get some of the best options for serious discounts, helping you lead into Prime Day. If you need home security devices, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Ring Alarm system are both available now. Echo Show 2nd Gen and Echo Plus are also on sale as are Kindles and Fire HD tablets.

All of these are certified refurbished, which means that they work just like new. They may have some cosmetic imperfections, but they have been tested to make sure they are in working order. Below, we’ve run through all of the options and given you plenty to look at. Consider all of them before getting ready for the big sales event in a few weeks!

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro – $99.99 ($60 off)

A Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell Pro is is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Ins… $99.99 Available from Amazon

Certified Refurbished Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit – $99.99 ($60 off)

A Certified Refurbished Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (1st Gen) is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

Certified Refurbished Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (1st Gen) – Home S… $99.99 Available from Amazon

Certified Refurbished Echo Show (2nd Gen) – $129.99 ($80 off)

A Certified Refurbished Echo Show is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

Premium speakers with Dolby processing let you stream music and books in crisp, stereo sound. With a vibrant 10.1″ HD screen for watching videos, movies, and TV shows—in a new fabric design.

Ask Alexa to see lyrics and album art with Amazon Music. See weather forecasts, calendars, to-do lists, and your favorite playlists.

Certified Refurbished Echo Show (2nd Gen) – Premium sound and a… $129.99 Available from Amazon

Certified Refurbished Echo Plus (2nd Gen) – $59.99 ($70 off)

A Certified Refurbished Echo Plus is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new.

Echo Plus has a built-in Zigbee hub to easily setup and control your compatible smart home devices, and an improved sound for streaming music.

New premium speakers powered by Dolby play 360° audio with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. You can also use your voice to adjust equalizer settings or pair with a second Echo Plus (2nd gen) for stereo sound.

Certified Refurbished Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Premium sound with bu… $59.99 Available from Amazon

Certified Refurbished Kindle – $49.99 ($30 off)

A Certified Refurbished Kindle is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Certified Refurbished Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light -… $49.99 Available from Amazon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet – $69.99 ($50 off)

This bundle includes Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet with Special Offers, 32GB, Black (Previous Generation – 7th) and the Show Mode Charging Dock for Fire HD 10 (Compatible with 7th Generation Tablet).

A Certified Refurbished Fire Tablet is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new

Brilliant 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB, Black, with Special Offers) + Show Mode Charging… $69.99 Available from Amazon

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1″ 1080p Full HD Display – $69.99 ($50 off)

A Certified Refurbished Fire Tablet is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new

Brilliant 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite – $199.99 ($100 off)

A Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell Elite is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Elite $199.99 Available from Amazon

