Prime Day 2020 is Oct. 13-14 this year.

But there are plenty of deals leading up to it, as Amazon gets Prime members ready for the best sales event of the year.

For select shopping, get $10 of credit to spend during Prime Day by buying from U.S. small and local businesses.

Prime Day 2020 is nearly upon us but there’s so much more to happen before October 13. Amazon is preparing its loyal customers and helping give back by having them shop locally. From today, September 28, through October 12, the day before Prime Day, you can earn money to spend on Prime Day deals.

Supporting small businesses is something Amazon wants to highlight so it is offering $10 of credit towards your Prime Day shopping for every $10 you spend at a U.S. small and local business. You’re able to shop by category of item that you want, such as home and kitchen, electronics, toys and games, jewelry, and more. Or, if you want to make sure you’re shopping near you, you can break it up by regional shopping, as you can pinpoint the Northeast, Rocky Mountains, Pacific, Southwest, Midwest, or Southeast regions of the country. Then, on top of that, you can choose to shop from specific owners, including shops that are woman-owned, black-owned, military family-owned, family-owned, or owned by makers or innovators.

That’s not the only options for earning credit that Amazon has though. You will also receive $10 of credit for every $10 you spend at U.S. based makers for handmade goods. The eligible products are in the categories of home decor, jewelry, kitchen, or beauty. There are tons of products to look through, so make sure you take your time.

If you’re looking for more chances to earn, any $10 that you spend at either Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon 4-Star through October 14th will give you the chance to spend on Prime Day deals. You’ll be able to shop near your home to guarantee you’re picking locally. Other physical stores that will help you benefit are Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, and Amazon Fresh.

All of these offers are exclusive to Prime Members, so make sure you sign up for a free 30-day trial if you aren’t a member yet.

