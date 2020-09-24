If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple just released new iPad models this past Friday, less than one week ago.

Despite the fact that they’re brand new, the 8th-Generation Apple iPad is already discounted on Amazon.

Both the 32GB model and the 128GB model are on sale right now with discounts up to $34, but delivery estimates are already slipping so you’ll need to hurry up if you want one soon.

As recently as a few short years ago, it was unheard of to find an Apple product on sale at a discount. The best Apple fans could hope for was a $50 or $100 gift card back from Apple when they made a purchase around the holidays. These days, however, things aren’t like they used to be. Several of Apple’s big retail partners offer great discounts on Apple products fairly often, and Amazon is obviously at the top of the list. Not even Amazon typically discounts brand new products though, which is why the iPad deal we came across today is so crazy.

We’re all used to seeing things like AirPods go on sale. In fact, AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 both have $30 discounts today at Amazon, and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case has an even bigger $45 discount. What we’re not used to seeing at all is a decent discount on a brand new, just-released Apple product, but that’s exactly what you’ll find on Amazon right now.

Apple’s new 8th-Generation iPad was just announced last week during the first big Apple event of the season, and it was released this past Friday. That’s just six days ago, so these new iPad models are the very definition of “brand new.” Despite how new they are though, Amazon is already offering a solid discount on both new iPad sizes. The New Apple iPad with 32GB is on sale for $299 instead of $329, and the New Apple iPad with 128GB of storage is down to $395 from the normal price of $429.

These deals are completely unprecedented and delivery estimates on Amazon are already starting to slip. If you want to get your hands on a discounted 8th-generation iPad anytime soon, you’ll definitely want to hurry over to Amazon and order one right now.

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $299.00

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) $395.00

Here are the highlights supplied by Apple on Amazon’s iPad product page:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display

A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

iPadOS brings new capabilities designed specifically for iPad

