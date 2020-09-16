Sony is about to host its big PS5 event where the company will hopefully reveal the PS5 price, release date, and preorder details.

The pressure is on Sony to match Microsoft’s recent announcements for the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

A last-minute leak offers us PS5 launch details for France, including the local price of the two PS5 models and the preorder date.

The report indicates the PS5 will be in short supply at some retailers, suggesting gamers might have a hard time finding a PS5 in time for Christmas.

The PlayStation 5 event that gamers have been waiting for is just one hour away. Sony has to announce availability details for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition now that Microsoft revealed its Xbox secrets. The Series X and Series S consoles will be released on November 10th, but you’ll be able to preorder them online beginning September 22nd for $499 and $299, respectively. Sony can’t afford to host another PS5 event without revealing the actual PS5 prices, the preorder date, and the release date.

While we wait for Sony’s virtual press conference to start streaming, we have a last-minute leak for you that might turn out to spoil Sony’s fun. Sources from France have seemingly revealed Sony’s preorder plans for the region, complete with prices. Of note, there’s both good news and bad news to be found.

A source familiar with the PS5 launch plans of French gaming retail chain Micromania told PlayerOne that preorders will start in France on Thursday, September 17th. That’s tomorrow, and it’s five days before the new Xbox models start selling online. Gamers will be able to order the console at 9 AM CEST or 3 AM EST. Four PS5 games will be available for preorder as well, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Destruction All-Stars, Demon’s Souls Remake, and Sackboy Adventures.

The PS5 will cost €499 in France and the PS5 Digital Edition will cost €399. As France is part of the European Union, the same prices would be valid in other EU countries for the two consoles. Also of note, EU prices include VAT tax, so you can’t do a straight comparison with US prices. You should also remember that the PS4’s original retail price was set at $399 for North America, and €399 for Europe.

With all that in mind, Micromania’s leak is actually good news for gamers. Those price tags would convert to $499 and $399 for the US market. Even better, the prices match a recent leak from a Spanish retail chain a few days ago that was preparing to sell two mysterious new consoles priced at €499 and €399.

The bad news concerns PS5 availability. The report notes the PS5 will be available in “ultra-limited quantities” in France, which is one of the biggest markets in Europe. If this is accurate, other countries could face a similar PS5 shortage at launch. The report notes that the consoles will be reserved for “Premium” customers, without explaining what that means. Sony’s recent preorder teaser did suggest that initial stock might be limited.

Micromania will only allow buyers to preorder one PS5 unit this week, and the number of accessories will be limited at launch. The report notes that the second wave of PS5 stock will arrive in December and January. Other local retailers will probably offer PS5 preorders as well, but if this information is accurate, they’ll also have to deal with PS5 shortages at launch.

PlayerOne explains that Micromania has already denied the leak on Twitter, but some of its readers have confirmed being contacted by salespeople who have apparently offered them a chance to preorder the PS5 early. What the report doesn’t mention is the actual PS5 release date, or the date when preordered units will begin shipping to buyers.