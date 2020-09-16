Nintendo announced four free SNES and NES games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest , Mario’s Super Picross , The Peace Keepers , and S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team will be free on September 23rd.

You need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play the free classic games.

Nintendo may not be launching a new console this fall, but it is bringing back some of its most beloved Mario games as part of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, which features Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. When it launches on September 18th, it will be the first time that any of these games are playable on Nintendo Switch, but those aren’t the only retro titles coming to the Switch this month.

On Tuesday evening, Nintendo announced that the Nintendo Switch Online selection of free games is growing once again next week with the addition of four more titles. The highlight of the month is undoubtedly Donkey Kong Country 2, which is arguably the best of the three DKC games that came out on SNES.

Here’s the complete lineup of free NES and SNES games coming to Nintendo Switch Online on September 23rd:

SNES Games

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest – Kaptain K. Rool and his Kremlings have kidnapped Donkey Kong. Enter Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong, who are ready to brave the seas to save our hairy hero. Diddy Kong’s Cartwheel can sprint him across a distance, while Dixie Kong’s Helicopter Spin will let her float from high places. Play solo or with a friend in eight exciting worlds. All aboard, and let’s set sail!

Mario’s Super Picross – Use numbers as clues and chisel away squares to bring a hidden image to the surface, with Mario cheering you on as you progress through the game’s puzzles. You can get a friend in on the excavation too. Two chisels are better than one! This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom system in 1995 and has never been released in the U.S. until now. You can view a video tutorial to help you dive into the game here.

The Peace Keepers – The DM Corp is responsible for a new string of troubling incidents. It’s up to Flynn and his crew to rise up and stop them. Progress through each stage by executing on the deep action gameplay and unleashing each character’s unique super attacks. The story changes based on the route you take!

NES Games

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team – In the year 2029, Supreme Commander Vile Malmort and his army land on Earth, aiming for world domination. Your main objective is to send these alien invaders packing. Blast and fly through relentless enemies and bosses while collecting new weapons, speed boosts, and life recoveries. Get ready, soldier. You’re Earth’s only hope.

There are a variety of payment schemes for Nintendo Switch Online: $3.99 for one month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 for a year. There’s also a family plan that costs $34.99 but can support up to 8 Nintendo Accounts. If you want to try it out before you commit to paying, there’s a 7-day free trial as well.