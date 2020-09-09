If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sitting in stifling heat is arguably one of the worst feelings in the world. Nobody wants to be extremely hot, even when they are extremely cold. Comfort shouldn’t be too hard to capture. But there are certainly days where you just can’t seem to cool yourself down, especially when it’s very warm outside. If the temperature is not cooperating, you have to do something about it. Sure, waving your hand in front of your face can cool you down for like two seconds, but that’s not sustainable. Your arm is sure to get tired. Standing in front of an air conditioner vent works in the short term as well, but again, you don’t want to have to stand there all day. But if you could bring the cool with you, wouldn’t that make more sense? That’s where a neck fan is a terrific option. This will stay around your neck and blow directly at you to cool you down. You can be walking, sitting, driving, or anywhere you want to be more comfortable and use this to your advantage. We’ve found our favorites and highlighted them below. Here are our picks for the best neck fans.

Pick the one that fits you best

And fits you best, as in, fits your style the best because the COMLIFE Portable Neck Fan comes in multiple different colors. You’ll have six to choose from, including black, blue, cyan, orange, red, and white. This features a four blade design, which produces more air and more cool wind from both sides. The ultra quiet motor produces mute wind and it’s hands-free. You can adjust it up to 360 degrees, so face it wherever you want. There are six different speeds you can pick between and the max is 5.1m/s. The battery life is rechargeable and supports 2.5 to 5 hours of working time, depending on the speed levels. If you use natural wind mode, it can last up to 16 hours.

Key Features:

Four blade design

Six colors to choose from

Different speeds to pick from

More blades for more air

Boost your wind capabilities with the Control Future Neck Hanging Fan. This has a 360-degree rotational frame that allows you to freely adjust wind direction. You’ll enjoy three adjustable speed levels and it allows you to simulate the natural wind. This features seven blades, which is extremely unique. The hands-free neckband is extremely durable and allows you to enjoy the coolness. This is rechargeable by a USB port and it can last up to 12 hours on a full charge. You can use it multiple ways, as you can set it up as a makeup fan or a travel fan.

Key Features:

Features seven blades

Hands-free neckband

Rechargeable by USB

Stay calmer

Perfect to stay wrapped around your neck during activities, the XINBAOHONG Portable USB Rechargeable Neck Fan is a worthy purchase. The fashion style makes you look cool and the actual fan makes you feel cool. These have dual fan heads and flexible arms that have three adjustable speed levels. This is suitable for traveling in hot weather and it has a low, medium, and high volume level of fan speed. You can move these 360 degrees and use this as an aromatherapy fan as well. It comes aromatherapy boxes to change yours up.

Key Features:

Suitable for traveling in hot weather

Comes with aromatherapy boxes

High volume level of fan speed

Bring it with you on a run

For the most comfort you can have while working out, check out the iFanPro Neck Fan. This is made with cutting edge technology and a whisper quiet motor that makes it so easy to use. It will last for up to seven hours and it improves your comfort when you’re hot or humid. You can keep this on while working out or put it on just after you’re done. You can also sit on the beach with this around your neck. This will offer you relief during hot flashes as well.

Key Features:

Keep this on while working out

Offers relief during hot flashes

Lasts up to seven hours

See while you’re using it

Offering the option to illuminate the way, the GULAKI Hands Free Portable Neck Fan is a smart purchase. This has three adjustable speeds to keep you cool. It also has seven LED lights that allows you to use it at night time. You can recharge it with a USB cord and the band is flexible. You can rotate is 360 degrees even. It comes in three different colors.

Key Features:

Seven LED lights

Rechargeable

Three adjustable speeds

