The FDA has banned dozens of hand sanitizer brands due to the presence of methanol, a toxic substance that can cause a range of health issues when absorbed through the skin.

While most banned hand sanitizers are manufactured outside the U.S., a hand sanitizer product manufactured and distributed in the U.S. was recently added to the FDA’s list.

The FDA over the past few months has identified more than 170 hand sanitizer products to be avoided.

While you might be inclined to think that any hand sanitizer you pick up off a store shelf is safe to use, the sad reality is that some hand sanitizers have proven to be toxic, and in some instances, deadly. As we’ve highlighted previously, the FDA over the past few months has banned approximately 170 hand sanitizer brands due to the presence of methanol, a toxic substance that can cause a myriad of serious health complications.

Also known as wood alcohol, methanol has been found to cause seizures, permanent blindness, vomiting, and a range of other symptoms in users. In some tragic cases, it has even resulted in death when ingested by children.

“Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning,” the FDA said in a letter a few months back.

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” the statement adds.

Up until now, identifying potentially dangerous hand sanitizer brands has been somewhat easy given that nearly every offending brand was manufactured in Mexico. Recently, though, the FDA identified a dangerous hand sanitizer brand that was traced back to Florida.

As reported by the Miami Herald, a hand sanitizer brand manufactured by a Coral Gables company and distributed in Miami was found to contain methanol. The brand was quickly added to the FDA’s banned list, a move which was accompanied by a recall.

AJR Trading recalled lot No. 20DF8307 of bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer in 480 ml bottles, expiration date April, 2022, after the FDA said its testing found methanol. Methanol, also known as “wood alcohol,” can be toxic if rubbed into the skin, according to the FDA.

The FDA adds that the company voluntarily recalled 2,004 units of the product due to the “possible presence of methanol.” It’s worth noting that the company, to date, hasn’t received any reports of users experiencing any adverse reactions to the product.

The FDA adds:

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact AJR Trading by phone insert 305-302-8416 or e-mail to ajrtrading15@gmaill.com Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Central Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

A partial list of other banned hand sanitizer brands identified by the FDA can be seen below:

The full list of banned hand sanitizer brands can be viewed over here.