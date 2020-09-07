- The FDA has banned dozens of hand sanitizer brands due to the presence of methanol, a toxic substance that can cause a range of health issues when absorbed through the skin.
- While most banned hand sanitizers are manufactured outside the U.S., a hand sanitizer product manufactured and distributed in the U.S. was recently added to the FDA’s list.
- The FDA over the past few months has identified more than 170 hand sanitizer products to be avoided.
While you might be inclined to think that any hand sanitizer you pick up off a store shelf is safe to use, the sad reality is that some hand sanitizers have proven to be toxic, and in some instances, deadly. As we’ve highlighted previously, the FDA over the past few months has banned approximately 170 hand sanitizer brands due to the presence of methanol, a toxic substance that can cause a myriad of serious health complications.
Also known as wood alcohol, methanol has been found to cause seizures, permanent blindness, vomiting, and a range of other symptoms in users. In some tragic cases, it has even resulted in death when ingested by children.
“Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment which is critical for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning,” the FDA said in a letter a few months back.
“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” the statement adds.
Up until now, identifying potentially dangerous hand sanitizer brands has been somewhat easy given that nearly every offending brand was manufactured in Mexico. Recently, though, the FDA identified a dangerous hand sanitizer brand that was traced back to Florida.
As reported by the Miami Herald, a hand sanitizer brand manufactured by a Coral Gables company and distributed in Miami was found to contain methanol. The brand was quickly added to the FDA’s banned list, a move which was accompanied by a recall.
AJR Trading recalled lot No. 20DF8307 of bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer in 480 ml bottles, expiration date April, 2022, after the FDA said its testing found methanol. Methanol, also known as “wood alcohol,” can be toxic if rubbed into the skin, according to the FDA.
The FDA adds that the company voluntarily recalled 2,004 units of the product due to the “possible presence of methanol.” It’s worth noting that the company, to date, hasn’t received any reports of users experiencing any adverse reactions to the product.
The FDA adds:
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact AJR Trading by phone insert 305-302-8416 or e-mail to ajrtrading15@gmaill.com Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Central Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.
A partial list of other banned hand sanitizer brands identified by the FDA can be seen below:
- Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel
- V-Klean Hand Sanitizer Gel
- Biokaab Inc. dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free
- Open Book Extracts’ Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer and Just Hand Sanitizer Single Use Packs
- In Good Hands Hand Sanitizer Gel
- UltraCruz Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizing Gel
- SkinGuard24 All-Day Hand Sanitizer
- O.K. Pharmacy Hand Sanitizer
- Volu-Sol Handrub Sanitizing Solution
- Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- 4E Global SAPI de CV’s Assured Aloe
- bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- NEXT Hand Sanitizer
- Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol extra soft with glycerin and aloe
- NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
- NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- Agavespa Skincare’s Hand Sanitizer
- Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Eskobiochem’s All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (with either 75% or 80% Alcohol)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Grupo Insoma’s Hand Sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
- GelBact Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer
- TriCleanz
- Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
- Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
- Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery
- Andy’s Best
- Andy’s
- NeoNatural
- Plus Advanced
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
- Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer (with either 65% or 70% alcohol)
- Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Cavalry
- ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
- TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer
- Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- Parabola Hand Sanitizer
- Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
- Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
- Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
- Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
- Be Safe Hand Sanitizer
- Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
- DAESI Hand Sanitizer
- Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
- M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic
- Jalisco Paper Inc Restaurant Supplies Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution 80%
- BV BYE Virus 99
- Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare Nogerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
- Derma70 Hand Sanitizer
- bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer 480 mL bottles
- Argent Defense Group Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Antiseptic Hand Gel 70-2
The full list of banned hand sanitizer brands can be viewed over here.