Looking out and seeing streaks down your windows is frustrating. Having to deal with the possibility that you won’t be able to clearly to tell if it’s raining, whether your son or daughter has made their way to the school bus stop, or if the ice cream truck is heading down the street can be tough. Obviously, there is an easy way to fix it, but what kind of glass cleaner should you look into? If you have a glass shower door, you may want one kind or if you want to wash the windshield of your car, you may want another. Glass cleaner should work on whatever you need it to, which is why we’ve done our homework. Below, we’ve highlighted our five favorite glass cleaners for you to check out. That way, you won’t have to look through streaks when you’re trying to see outside.

Never be without glass cleaner

You’ll have supply to keep all of your glass surfaces and areas as clean as you want with the Invisible Glass 92194-4PK 32-Ounce Cleaner and Window Spray. This is a clear and dry formula that contains no streaky soaps, scents, or dyes. There won’t be any residue left after you’ve used it. This four-pack comes in convenient 32-ounce spray bottles, so you’ll be able to distribute your cleaner easily. It is ammonia-free, so you can use it on tinted or non-tinted glass. It can be used at home on stainless steel appliances or on your car or boat. It is made in the United States and provides superior cleaning power.

Key Features:

Contains no streaky soaps, scents, or dyes

Won’t be any residue left after you’ve used it

Four-pack of cleaner

Use it on many different surfaces

Keep your home clean with the Better Life Natural Streak Free Glass Cleaner. There are no streaks and no ammonia in the formula. It works on glass, windows, mirrors, Plexiglas, auto glass, treated windows, light fixtures, chrome and acrylic. Spraying this on your surfaces removes fingerprints, grease smudges, rain spots, and dirt without any stinging scents. This isn’t tested on animals. You’ll receive two 32-ounce bottles and will give you clear views with a breath of fresh air.

Key Features:

No streaks or ammonia in the formula

Works on windows, mirrors, Plexiglas, auto glass, treated windows

Not tested on animals

Keep yourself ready to clean

Providing you with two steps to cleaning, the HOPE’s Perfect Glass Cleaner 2 Piece Bundle is ready to work. This is 100% premium streak-free spray that is specifically designed with a no-residue formula to eliminate the haze that other glass cleaners leave behind. There’s no shade required, as this works great in direct sunlight. It is ammonia-free and works on multiple types of surfaces. It’s even safe for screens, so you can use it on your computer or television. You’ll get a 32-ounce spray bottle along with a 67.6-ounce refill bottle, so you’re ready to clean.

Key Features:

100% premium streak-free spray

32-ounce spray bottle and 67.6-ounce refill bottle

Works in direct sunlight

For a more potent formula

If you’re looking for a stronger formula, consider Windex Powerized Glass Cleaner with Ammonia-D. This gives you fast and easy cleaning with Ammonia-D which allows you to clean multiple surfaces. This won’t streak on your surfaces or leave a film. It cleans chrome, stainless steel, Plexiglas, and other hard surfaces. The pack of three bottles makes it easy to clean with these trigger spray bottles.

Key Features:

Fast and easy cleaning with Ammonia-D

Won’t streak on your surfaces or leave a film

Pack of three bottles

Experience some foaming action

Get a streakless shine when you use the Sprayway Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner. This provides an ammonia-free and streak-free look to your glass surfaces. When you spray this on your surface, it comes out in a foaming action that won’t drip. Upon contact, it will dissolve dirt, grease, and grime on all glass surfaces for a sparkly shine. It moves quickly to remove fingerprints and common messes while leaving a clean and fresh scent wherever you spray it and then wipe.

Key Features:

Ammonia-free and streak-free

Comes out in a foaming action that won’t drip

Moves quickly to remove fingerprints and common messes

