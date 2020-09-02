Netflix is adding plenty of new movies and series over the course of September 2020, but there are also 42 different titles that will disappear from the streamer’s US catalog by the end of the month.

Unfortunately for subscribers, the list of content that’s leaving this month includes a slew of outstanding movies that you should definitely try to watch before they’re gone.

Here, we’ll run down the entire list of every title departing Netflix in September 2020, and we’ll tell you exactly how long you have left to watch each one.

September 2020 is a huge month for Netflix, and we do mean huge. In fact, there are so many big releases spread out over the course of the month in September that it’s difficult to pick just a few titles to highlight. Just a small sampling of the hotly anticipated titles set to debut this month: I’m Thinking of Ending Things (a new Charlie Kaufman movies starring Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons), the new series Away (stars Hillary Swank as an astronaut on the first manned mission to Mars), The Gift season 2, Ratched with Sarah Paulson, Criminal UK season 2, Enola Holmes (stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill), and The Devil All the Time (stars Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson). Definitely check out the full roundup of all 62 Netflix originals debuting in September 2020, as well as the complete September release schedule including content licensed from other studios.

Speaking of content licensed from other studios, it’s unfortunately not all good news in September. Netflix loses content each and every month as various deals expire and there are some seriously good movies set to depart over the course of the month. The good news, if there is any, is that most of the best titles won’t disappear until the end of the month on September 28th, when the shockingly good horror-comedy Tucker & Dale vs Evil is lost, and then on September 30th when a whopping 28 different movies will leave Netflix’s US catalog. Just a few of the films you should really try to watch before they’re gone are Despicable Me, Donnie Brasco, Jurrasic Park, Million Dollar Baby, Schindler’s List, The Devil’s Advocate, and The Social Network.

You’ll find the full list of Netflix’s September 2020 departures down below.

Leaving September 4th

Christopher Robin

Leaving September 5th

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving September 8th

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving September 10th

The Forgotten

Leaving September 14th

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving September 15th

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving September 16th

The Witch

Leaving September 17th

Train to Busan

Leaving September 20th

Sarah’s Key

Leaving September 21st

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving September 22nd

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving September 26th

The Grandmaster

Leaving September 28th

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Leaving September 30th

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil’s Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno