The sleek design is something that catches people’s eyes as soon as they see it. An iPad Pro is one of the top tablets on the market and the latest update for 2020 is a real crowd-pleaser. It is faster than previous models, has dual rear cameras, and has the optional Magic Keyboard that shows a lot of versatility. But you don’t want to be carrying around an expensive tablet that is new without having some kind of protection for it. Cases are a smart addition to your iPad Pro, but you should also consider getting a screen protector. A screen protector will help you keep it the way in the state that you need. The last thing you want to have happen, if you by chance drop the iPad, is for the screen to have a gigantic crack run through it. Also, this will help you cover up any smudges that could possibly show up, since it is a touchscreen display. We’ve taken a look and found the best 12.9″ screen protectors for your iPad Pro. Let’s take a look.

You can still use Face ID

The JETech Screen Protector for iPad Pro will allow you to use the top security features of the iPad without any hiccups. This has a tempered glass film and it is dust-free and fingerprint-free. It is a one-push super easy installation and there won’t be a bubble that forms. This is compatible with both Face ID and the Apple Pencil. It is designed for the 12.9″ iPad Pro from 2020 and 2018. It is made with high quality 0.33mm thick premium tempered glass with rounded edges. This will resist scratches up to 9H and it has high transparency and high sensitivity. The screen protector comes with cleaning cloth, dust removal stick, guide stick, instructions, and a customer service card.

Compatible with both Face ID and the Apple Pencil

Made with high quality 0.33mm thick premium tempered glass

Will resits scratches up to 9H

The screen will still be easy to touch

Designed to work with many models of iPads including the 2020 and 2018 options, the XIRON Paperfeel iPad Pro is a top option. This is designed to work with Apple Pencil and other styluses to control your screen. This will features high touch sensitivity and you will feel the smoothness of the protector. It is responsive when you’re drawing, writing, or sketching. It takes almost no time to install and it will automatically attach to your iPad smoothly. There won’t be any bubbles that form.

Features high touch sensitivity

Responsive when you’re drawing, writing, or sketching

Working with all kinds of styluses

For older models

If you have an iPad Pro from 2017 or 2015, you don’t mind if there isn’t an area for Face ID. You should opt for the Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector. This measures 0.3mm and looks and feels authentic. The retina display will be enjoyed as it is intended to be. This will protect your screen from scratches or high impact drops. It installs easily and will be bubble-free. This will fit perfectly.

Retina display is enjoyed as it is intended

Protects your screen from scratches or high impact drops

Installs easily

Get yourself two

For those who may need more than one, you should consider the amFilm 2 Pack Glass Screen Protector. This is compatible with Face ID and guarantees full functionality of the sensors. This is created with a special protective material that allows for full sensitivity. The premium grade tempered glass is scratch-proof, resilient, crystal clear and built to last. You’ll receive two screen protectors, so you can outfit multiple iPads or always have a backup, in case yours gets a crack. The oleophobic coating won’t show fingerprints or smudges.

Two protectors in a pack

Premium grade tempered glass

Compatible with Face ID

Get yourself three

If the two-pack isn’t enough for you, choose the Supershieldz 3 Pack for Apple iPad Pro. This pack works for 2020 and 2018 iPad Pros. They have anti-glare (matte) film engineered to reduce any shine. You won’t see fingerprints showing up on these either. It has a real touch sensitivity for a natural feel that provides flawless touch screen accuracy. You’ll receive three

Three protectors in a pack

Anti-glare matte film

Fingerprints won’t show up

