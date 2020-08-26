Nintendo dropped its latest Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase on Wednesday, sharing new details about third-party games coming soon to the Switch.

Many of the upcoming Switch games are actually remasters or rereleases, such as Taiko no Tatsujin , Collection of SaGa, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles.

Nintendo says there will be more partner showcases before the end of 2020.

Nintendo dropped another surprise showcase on Wednesday, this time highlighting the biggest third-party games set to hit the Switch before the end of the year and in early 2021. Most of these games had already been announced, but there were a few surprises in the mix, and we got a bunch of release dates.

You can see the synopsis, release date, and trailer for each of the upcoming Switch games below.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Synopsis : In this musical experience from SQUARE ENIX set in the world of KINGDOM HEARTS , players will match the rhythm with good timing and cast powerful magic spells to attack enemies. A variety of modes are available in the game, including Memory Drive, which involves matching past scenes from memory, and Boss Battle, in which players square off against fearsome bosses with special attacks. Clearing stages rewards players with cinematics and musical scores so they can relive memorable scenes from their journey.

: In this musical experience from SQUARE ENIX set in the world of , players will match the rhythm with good timing and cast powerful magic spells to attack enemies. A variety of modes are available in the game, including Memory Drive, which involves matching past scenes from memory, and Boss Battle, in which players square off against fearsome bosses with special attacks. Clearing stages rewards players with cinematics and musical scores so they can relive memorable scenes from their journey. Release date: November 13th, 2020

FUSER

Synopsis : From Harmonix, the creators of Rock Band, comes FUSER, a non-stop digital music festival in which players control the music. In the next evolution of music gaming, players combine elements of songs from some of the world’s most popular artists to create amazing mixes, or partner with friends on epic collaborations.

: From Harmonix, the creators of Rock Band, comes FUSER, a non-stop digital music festival in which players control the music. In the next evolution of music gaming, players combine elements of songs from some of the world’s most popular artists to create amazing mixes, or partner with friends on epic collaborations. Release date: Fall 2020

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Adventure Pack

Synopsis : Two games from the Taiko no Tatsujin series make their way to Nintendo Switch in one collection. Join Don-chan in two great RPG adventures by time-traveling into the future or by saving the world from strange incidents. Face off against enemies in rhythmic battles by chaining combos with powerful taiko drums. Recruit monsters to become allies, check each monster’s personality, and create a formidable party to take down fearsome foes. And if players enjoy just playing along to the music, a rhythm mode is also available. More than 130 songs are included in this collection, including new songs like “Gurenge.”

: Two games from the series make their way to Nintendo Switch in one collection. Join Don-chan in two great RPG adventures by time-traveling into the future or by saving the world from strange incidents. Face off against enemies in rhythmic battles by chaining combos with powerful taiko drums. Recruit monsters to become allies, check each monster’s personality, and create a formidable party to take down fearsome foes. And if players enjoy just playing along to the music, a rhythm mode is also available. More than 130 songs are included in this collection, including new songs like “Gurenge.” Release date: Winter 2020

World of Tanks Blitz

Synopsis : In this epic free-to-play online multiplayer game, players pilot more than 350 unique and exclusive combat vehicles with thoroughly elaborate 3D models. Historically accurate vehicles, experimental tanks based on blueprints of famous engineers, armored monsters from popular alternative universes – here they fight together!

: In this epic free-to-play online multiplayer game, players pilot more than 350 unique and exclusive combat vehicles with thoroughly elaborate 3D models. Historically accurate vehicles, experimental tanks based on blueprints of famous engineers, armored monsters from popular alternative universes – here they fight together! Release date: Available now

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Synopsis : Rise through the ranks in this knockout boxing game starring some of the most famous fictional boxers of all time, like Rocky Balboa, Adonis Creed, and Viktor Drago. Experience a true underdog journey through story-driven interactions and fierce battles with intuitive controls and hard-hitting fighting techniques. Plus, players can hone their boxing skills in classic Rocky training montages.

: Rise through the ranks in this knockout boxing game starring some of the most famous fictional boxers of all time, like Rocky Balboa, Adonis Creed, and Viktor Drago. Experience a true underdog journey through story-driven interactions and fierce battles with intuitive controls and hard-hitting fighting techniques. Plus, players can hone their boxing skills in classic Rocky training montages. Release date: Spring 2021

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend

Synopsis : Originally released on the Game Boy system, the first three titles in the SaGa series – The FINAL FANTASY Legend , FINAL FANTASY Legend II, and FINAL FANTASY Legend III – are coming to Nintendo Switch in one collection! Navigate through fantasy worlds as you fight monsters, customize your characters, explore towns, dungeons, and more. A high-speed mode and other helpful features have been added while retaining the appeal of the original titles.

: Originally released on the Game Boy system, the first three titles in the series – , and – are coming to Nintendo Switch in one collection! Navigate through fantasy worlds as you fight monsters, customize your characters, explore towns, dungeons, and more. A high-speed mode and other helpful features have been added while retaining the appeal of the original titles. Release date: December 15th, 2020

Just Dance 2021

Synopsis : The Just Dance series is back with its newest installment, Just Dance 2021 ! In this latest entry in the popular dance series, players can move to 40 hot new tracks, including songs from popular artists like “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa and “Feel Special” by TWICE. Players can even team up in co-op mode!

: The series is back with its newest installment, ! In this latest entry in the popular dance series, players can move to 40 hot new tracks, including songs from popular artists like “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa and “Feel Special” by TWICE. Players can even team up in co-op mode! Release date: November 12th, 2020

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Synopsis : Two legendary puzzle games reunite for the ultimate puzzle match in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2! This vibrant new entry includes all of the modes from the original game, including the popular Versus mode, which lets players play Puyo Puyo against Tetris , and the playful Party Mode with special items and challenges. The new Skill Battle mode introduces character-based skills and item cards that can be equipped to power up the team and quickly turn the tables on opponents! In Adventure mode, players will traverse space and dimensions never seen before in a new story, with a colorful cast of cute characters, bringing to life the power of Tetriminos and Puyos. An expanded Online Mode will bring the ability to spectate matches, in which up to four players can compete against each other in worldwide battles for online rankings.

: Two legendary puzzle games reunite for the ultimate puzzle match in This vibrant new entry includes all of the modes from the original game, including the popular Versus mode, which lets players play against , and the playful Party Mode with special items and challenges. The new Skill Battle mode introduces character-based skills and item cards that can be equipped to power up the team and quickly turn the tables on opponents! In Adventure mode, players will traverse space and dimensions never seen before in a new story, with a colorful cast of cute characters, bringing to life the power of Tetriminos and Puyos. An expanded Online Mode will bring the ability to spectate matches, in which up to four players can compete against each other in worldwide battles for online rankings. Release date: December 8th, 2020

Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC

Synopsis : Fight the Frost in the Minecraft Dungeons Creeping Winter DLC. Brave new missions and take down relentless mobs on a journey to defeat the Wretched Wraith at the center of the storm. Hunt down the source of corruption and discover new weapons, armor, and artifacts.

: Fight the Frost in the Creeping Winter DLC. Brave new missions and take down relentless mobs on a journey to defeat the Wretched Wraith at the center of the storm. Hunt down the source of corruption and discover new weapons, armor, and artifacts. Release date: September 2020

Jump Force: Deluxe Edition

Synopsis : Unite to fight a dangerous threat and save humankind in JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition . Choose from a roster of more than 50 powerful manga heroes from ONE PIECE , DRAGON BALL , NARUTO, and more. Battle in various modes, including online modes and a local tag team mode exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version.

: Unite to fight a dangerous threat and save humankind in . Choose from a roster of more than 50 powerful manga heroes from , , and more. Battle in various modes, including online modes and a local tag team mode exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version. Release date: August 28th, 2020

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Synopsis : Defy the rules of soccer in Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions . Execute powerful offensive and defensive moves to gain the advantage during action-packed matches. Customize characters, build a dream team, and compete in online and local play.

: Defy the rules of soccer in . Execute powerful offensive and defensive moves to gain the advantage during action-packed matches. Customize characters, build a dream team, and compete in online and local play. Release date: August 28th, 2020

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Synopsis : A grand adventure awaits in this remastered version of the classic co-op action RPG. This new version of FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES features new high-level dungeons and weapons, updated graphics, and much more. Team up online with friends far and near, or with other players in a party matchmaking system, to battle foes and discover new adventures.

: A grand adventure awaits in this remastered version of the classic co-op action RPG. This new version of features new high-level dungeons and weapons, updated graphics, and much more. Team up online with friends far and near, or with other players in a party matchmaking system, to battle foes and discover new adventures. Release date: August 27th