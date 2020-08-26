If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Cruising down the street on your bicycle is one of the best feelings when you’re a kid. Having the wind blow up your face and not having a care in the world is so freeing. Pulling up to your friend’s house on your bike and leaving your bicycle on their lawn was a great signal to other kids that this is where fun was happening. As you grow up, cycling can become an even bigger passion. Whether you’re spinning in a studio to keep up your cardio or hitting the roads and climbing up hills and mountains, there are always times where you can be on a bicycle. But whether you’re a few years old and learning how to ride a bike or a fully grown adult and cycling for exercise, you should always have the rules of the road in mind. Hand signals are a great way to stay safer as is installing a bicycle bell. This can alert people that you are around and, for kids, it’s a fun accessory for their bike. We’ve handpicked five of our favorites to put them on you and your kid’s favorite mode of transportation.

Get exactly what you want in a bell

Whether you want a specific color of bell to match your bicycle or you want two for you and your spouse or child, you have the options with the Accmor Classic Bike Bell. This features a crisp ring that you can hear clearly. Made from aluminum with a fashionable design, there are many different styles and colors you can pick from. You can own 32 different combinations of either colors, a single, or a two-pack. It is specially designed for mountain bikes and road bikes to be a safety warning bell. This won’t rust and will work for a prolonged period of time. You’ll be able to fit it on handlebars with outer tube dimensions of 21mm – 22mm.

Key Features:

32 different combinations of colors or units

Made from aluminum and plastic

Won’t rust

Accmor Classic Bike Bell, Aluminum Bicycle Bell, Loud Crisp Clear Sound Bicycle Bike Bell for A… $5.99

A bell that won’t take up much room

By grabbing the BONMIXC Bike Bell Brass Mini, you’ll get superior sound without much real estate. It is extremely easy to install as, it works on handlebar tubes between 21mm and 23mm. The bell is made from brass, so it produces a clear, sweet, and loud sound.. The dome diameter is 33mm, meaning it won’t take up too much of your handlebars. This will fit on any standard bicycle or stunt scooter, as well as BMX and mountain bikes. You can choose between gold, silver, and black for color or you can choose one or two bell packs.

Key Features:

Dome diameter is 33mm

Fits handlebar tubes between 21mm and 23mm

Works on standard bicycles or stunt scooters

BONMIXC Bike Bell Brass Mini $7.99

Enjoy a classic style

Summer streets and boardwalks make you think of a beach cruiser bike, which is what the Firmstrong Classic Beach Cruiser Bicycle Bell is perfect for. This mounts easily on bicycles and will rest on most handlebars. This is made to fit Firmstrong bikes for men, women, and children. The bell is loud and clear to let others know that you’re approaching. It doesn’t take much to put it together and the mounting hardware is included. You can pick between white, black, chrome, mint green, pink, purple, red, and vanilla to best match your bike frame.

Key Features:

Mounts easily on bicycles

Classic round style for cruisers

Mounting hardware is included

Firmstrong Classic Beach Cruiser Bicycle Bell, White $17.62

Perfect for off-roading

The Pioneeryao Bell for Bike works on BMX and mountain bikes to give you capabilities on and off road. This classic brass bell always delivers a crisp ringing tone, so pedestrians, passing vehicles, and people in the woods can hear you. The high strength springs and light alloy bracket make it durable and this has an ergonomic design that allows you to gently flick it. It measures 2cm x 3.5cm and takes only a screwdriver to install it.

Key Features:

Classic brass bell

High strength springs and light alloy bracket

Only takes a screwdriver to install

Pioneeryao Bell for Bike, Bike Bicycle Bell for Road Bike Mountain Bike BMX Bikes (Black-1) $12.98

Find yourself a steal

Alert those around you with the REKATA Aluminum Bike Bell. This cost-efficient choice comes in many colors and comes in packs of one or two bells. You’ll hear the traditional ring when you use it and the bike is made from aluminum and durable ABS plastic. It takes almost no time to install and this fits handlebars that are 22.2mm in size.

Key Features:

Comes in many sizes

Rings traditionally

Made from aluminum and durable ABS plastic

Aluminum Bike Bell, Loud Sound Bicycle Bell for Adults Kids Girls Boys (Red) $5.99

